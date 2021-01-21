Military drill area should not be relocated

By Chao Sung-jen 趙嵩仁





As reported in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Jan. 5, Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township Mayor Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘) earlier this month lodged a complaint with the Ministry of National Defense over a military training area in the township.

The letter said that the “good neighbor” compensation issued by the ministry to the township is unfairly low, and requested that the military cease training in the area and train elsewhere.

The letter reportedly alarmed commanding officers within the navy, and a senior official has personally visited the mayor and met with local residents to listen to their concerns.

Taiwan is a relatively urbanized, highly populated nation. Therefore it is not at all easy for the military to find sufficiently large training areas. Faced with the consistent threat of harassment by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ships and aircraft, which have seriously destabilized the Taiwan Strait, and at a time when Taiwan’s military needs to be stepping up its combat preparedness through more intensified training, local governments should not be hastily requesting the cessation of training or adjustments to the “good neighbor” compensation.

According to my experience, whenever the military carries out important exercises, such as firing artillery shells or precision weaponry, high-ranking commanders always pay a courtesy call to the local government prior to the exercises.

Additionally, the military would liaise with local fisheries associations and other local stakeholders to tactfully inform them of the necessity for carrying out the exercises.

Furthermore, to ensure that local governments and residents are provided with substantial compensation, and to promote local construction, standards are specified in detail by the “guidelines for local good-neighborly work for locations affected by military main weapon training areas and fuel and ammunition depots.”

The guidelines stipulate that if there are special circumstances, such as more than 100 firing days within one calendar year or artillery shells fired over residential areas, compensation amounts can be increased by 10 to 20 percent of the township’s quota — in both examples, compensation would be increased by 20 percent.

One can clearly see that the regulations allows for ample compensation to be paid to local governments.

As regards Hengchun Township, in addition to receiving the highest amount of compensation — NT$10 million (US$351,927) — it also receives an additional 10 percent on top in recognition of special circumstances, or NT$11 million in “good neighbor” compensation per year.

In Hengchun Township, the military also provides “good neighbor” compensation in other ways, such as helping farmers harvest their onion crop, providing locals with tangible help that guarantees their income. If Chen’s plan to relocate or stop the training comes to fruition, it would be the local farmers that lose out.

As the PLA continues to harass Taiwan, it is imperative that the public gets behind the nation’s troops. Rather than treating it as a grievance, Hengchun Township’s mayor — and other mayors around the nation — must realize that the sound of artillery fire during military exercises gives the public peace of mind that their livelihoods are being protected.

Relocating the military training area in Hengchun would be a loss for the nation’s security, and a loss for the local economy.

Chao Sung-jen is a political instructor at National Defense University

Translated by Edward Jones