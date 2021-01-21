As reported in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Jan. 5, Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township Mayor Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘) earlier this month lodged a complaint with the Ministry of National Defense over a military training area in the township.
The letter said that the “good neighbor” compensation issued by the ministry to the township is unfairly low, and requested that the military cease training in the area and train elsewhere.
The letter reportedly alarmed commanding officers within the navy, and a senior official has personally visited the mayor and met with local residents to listen to their concerns.
Taiwan is a relatively urbanized, highly populated nation. Therefore it is not at all easy for the military to find sufficiently large training areas. Faced with the consistent threat of harassment by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ships and aircraft, which have seriously destabilized the Taiwan Strait, and at a time when Taiwan’s military needs to be stepping up its combat preparedness through more intensified training, local governments should not be hastily requesting the cessation of training or adjustments to the “good neighbor” compensation.
According to my experience, whenever the military carries out important exercises, such as firing artillery shells or precision weaponry, high-ranking commanders always pay a courtesy call to the local government prior to the exercises.
Additionally, the military would liaise with local fisheries associations and other local stakeholders to tactfully inform them of the necessity for carrying out the exercises.
Furthermore, to ensure that local governments and residents are provided with substantial compensation, and to promote local construction, standards are specified in detail by the “guidelines for local good-neighborly work for locations affected by military main weapon training areas and fuel and ammunition depots.”
The guidelines stipulate that if there are special circumstances, such as more than 100 firing days within one calendar year or artillery shells fired over residential areas, compensation amounts can be increased by 10 to 20 percent of the township’s quota — in both examples, compensation would be increased by 20 percent.
One can clearly see that the regulations allows for ample compensation to be paid to local governments.
As regards Hengchun Township, in addition to receiving the highest amount of compensation — NT$10 million (US$351,927) — it also receives an additional 10 percent on top in recognition of special circumstances, or NT$11 million in “good neighbor” compensation per year.
In Hengchun Township, the military also provides “good neighbor” compensation in other ways, such as helping farmers harvest their onion crop, providing locals with tangible help that guarantees their income. If Chen’s plan to relocate or stop the training comes to fruition, it would be the local farmers that lose out.
As the PLA continues to harass Taiwan, it is imperative that the public gets behind the nation’s troops. Rather than treating it as a grievance, Hengchun Township’s mayor — and other mayors around the nation — must realize that the sound of artillery fire during military exercises gives the public peace of mind that their livelihoods are being protected.
Relocating the military training area in Hengchun would be a loss for the nation’s security, and a loss for the local economy.
Chao Sung-jen is a political instructor at National Defense University
Translated by Edward Jones
In November last year, a man struck a woman with a steel bar and killed her outside a hospital in China’s Fujian Province. Later, he justified his actions to the police by saying that he attacked her because she was small and alone, and he was venting his anger after a dispute with a colleague. To the casual observer, it could be seen as another case of an angry man gone mad for a moment, but on closer inspection, it reflects the sad side of a society long brutalized by violent political struggles triggered by crude Leninism and Maoism. Starting
The year 2020 will go down in history. Certainly, if for nothing else, it will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing impact it has had on the world. All nations have had to deal with it; none escaped. As a virus, COVID-19 has known no bounds. It has no agenda or ideology; it champions no cause. There is no way to bully it, gaslight it or bargain with it. Impervious to any hype, posturing, propaganda or commands, it ignores such and simply attacks. All nations, big or small, are on a level playing field
The US last week took action to remove most of the diplomatic red tape around US-Taiwan relations. While there have been adjustments in State Department “Guidelines on Relations with Taiwan” and other guidance before, no administration has ever so thoroughly dispensed with them. It is a step in the right direction. Of course, when there is a policy of formally recognizing one government (the People’s Republic of China or PRC) and not another (the Republic of China or ROC), officials from the top of government down need a systematic way of operationalizing the distinction. They cannot just make it up as
Like a thunderbolt out of the blue, with only 11 days remaining of US President Donald Trump’s term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday last week announced that the US Department of State had, effective immediately, lifted all “self-imposed” restrictions on how US diplomats and other government officials engage with their Taiwanese counterparts. Pompeo’s announcement immediately triggered a backlash. Criticisms leveled by former US National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia affairs Evan Medeiros, who served in the administration of former US president Barack Obama, were representative of the disapproving reaction. “The administration is over in two weeks…