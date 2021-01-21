Legislators should aim to join IPAC

By Anand Mangnale





The threat of China’s expansionist policies looms across Southeast Asia. With the history of Tibet, Vietnam and even Taiwan, this is something that cannot be taken lightly. The ruckus China has created in Hong Kong was watched by the world with folded hands, and even India — the world’s most populous democracy and a military giant — was on the back foot after China’s aggression.

China creating trouble all around the South China Sea is also not new. Given this background, Taiwan needs to build strategic alliances to make sure that it has a fighting chance against China.

If China appropriated Taiwan as part of its territory, it would destroy the democratic fabric and unique culture of Taiwan, as is the case in Tibet. Liberty and freedom would be replaced by a repressive system of censorship and the crushing of dissent, which recently was the case in Hong Kong.

The world cannot sit by and allow a free, modern economy such as Taiwan, which is based on the three principles of democracy, nationalism and livelihood, to fall into the hands of a regime intent on subjugation and the destruction of democracy.

However, there is a glimmer of hope: The threat of China’s assault on democratic values is being noted at a strategic level by nations the world over.

The US government has scrapped its self-imposed restrictions, which bowed to China, on how US diplomats and other officials had contact with their counterparts in Taiwan.

Hopefully, this would allow the US to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan; it is a piece of welcome news given the current situation in the region.

On the other hand, to carve out a strategic approach on issues related to China, like-minded legislators from more than 19 of the world’s democratic legislatures have begun to construct a coordinated response through the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

Taiwanese lawmakers joining IPAC would bring several benefits to the nation.

First, Taiwan would strengthen global alliances to counter China’s aggressive economic and military gambits to claim the nation as part of its territory.

Taiwan would garner the support of other democracies the world over to protect its own thriving multiparty democracy.

The international standing of Taiwan would also be strengthened as a member of a global group of legislators working to counter China’s aggression.

Second, on the geopolitical front, Taiwan could lobby for recognition of its independence by nations around the world and counter China’s assertion that nations need to make a statement recognizing its claims on Taiwan.

Third, Taiwan would have a global platform to raise its objection to being left out of the UN and the WHO.

Joining IPAC could be an effective strategy to ensure that Taiwan’s political rights are recognized globally and respected by China due to global pressure.

As China plans to push Taiwan in the direction that it pushed Hong Kong — a territory with little political representation, and censorship and arrests curtailing the voices of citizens that make up the very fabric of its democracy — Taiwan must constantly form new alliances to protect its rights. IPAC is a group that could prove to be effective in the preservation of Taiwan’s interests.

Without much delay, concrete steps must be taken to aggressively build relationships with countries that are on a crossroads with China. In geopolitics, there is no permanent enemy, which might not be the case with Taiwan and China. Therefore, the more friends Taiwan has, the stronger its chances of survival and sustaining its democracy.

India, Japan, the EU and the US are the strategic alliances Taiwan should focus on, and joining IPAC is a great place to start.

Anand Mangnale is a sociopolitical campaigner and writer based in New Delhi, India.