In a US national security document declassified on Tuesday last week, Taiwan — due to its strategic location as part of the first island chain — was mentioned as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific policy that US President Donald Trump has promoted.
The document identifies Taiwan as a country that is to be protected from invasion by China.
This comes as no surprise, as it coheres completely with Taiwan’s strategic value as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” — as described by US general Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War — in a core location within the island chain.
The first explicit mention of the island chain concept was in 1951 by then-US secretary of state John Dulles in relation to the then-Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China. The US’ geostrategic goal was to contain those powers as part of an alliance of nations.
The intention was to form a political and military deterrent, and cultivate an anti-communist ideology, while eliciting support for democracy and freedom to create a common front against communism and prevent the communist powers, which emphasized military strength and the suppression of human rights, from spreading their ideology.
Taiwan and South Korea were the most shining examples of this, having thrown off the shackles of authoritarian ideology through many years of struggle to become exemplars of Asian democracy. These two countries offer the human rights and freedoms that citizens of countries governed by communist, authoritarian regimes cannot enjoy, and which they can only wish for.
Taiwan is in a core position in the middle of the first island chain, controlling the strategic “throat” on the boundary of the East China and South China seas, as well as passage to waters within the second island chain, which extends from Japan’s Izu Islands to Guam, and from there into the western Pacific Ocean.
Taiwan has long been on the front line of the containment of communist expansionism, and this is even truer today.
Beijing’s intent with the succession of incursions into Taiwan’s waters and airspace over the past couple of years by People’s Liberation Army warships and fighters has been to send a warning to Taiwan and the international community, but this “wolf warrior” diplomacy has failed to have its desired effect. It has only succeeded in garnering more resistance and resolve, and has led to Taiwan receiving the support of more democratic countries.
The whole world is threatened by China’s rise, and even with a new US administration under US president-elect Joe Biden, this threat will not, indeed cannot, recede.
Given this, it is highly likely that the US’ Indo-Pacific policy would be extended to allow US allies in the region to check China’s expansion.
Taiwan’s strategic location and geostrategic value within the first island chain will not change.
Within the fraught and changeable international situation, with major powers distrustful of each other, Taiwan has to rely on its own military strength and the resilience of its people to safeguard its own freedoms and democratic values.
Taiwanese cannot hope that the enemy will never arrive and neither can they expect to be shielded by another nation.
When Taiwan reinforces its ability to defend itself, its people will be able to show their resolve and confidence in protecting their nation, and join forces with allies to repel the enemy.
It is only when this can be done that long-term security will be assured, and Taiwanese will no longer fear China’s continued intimidation campaign of gray-zone conflict.
Chang Ling-ling is a member of the armed forces.
Translated by Paul Cooper
