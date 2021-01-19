Two charismatic politicians from the pan-blue and pan-green camps, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Enoch Wu (吳怡農), deputy chief executive of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) New Frontier Foundation, recently tried to gain some media exposure. Chiang focused on the Transitional Justice Commission and related legislation, while Wu announced his bid for the position of director of the DPP’s Taipei Chapter and talked about his plans on a radio talk show.
The two gained the attention of the media when they competed for the same electoral district in Taipei in last year’s legislative election. The focus is now on whether they will compete again in next year’s Taipei mayoral election.
Both are being strategic and positioning themselves for battle. Everyone will just have to sit back and wait to see what their next moves will be.
Chiang has pushed for amendment of the Act Governing the Recovery of Damage of Individual Rights During the Period of Martial Law (戒嚴時期人民受損權利回復條例), calling for the return of all private property inappropriately seized during the authoritarian era.
The pan-green camp blames Chiang’s grandfather Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and great-grandfather Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) for the Martial Law era and the KMT’s authoritarian rule, using them as a “political ATM” to gain votes. This has become the “original sin” that the younger Chiang, a fourth-generation politician, cannot seem to avoid.
However, Chiang has decided to face what appears to be his Achilles’ heel head-on, displaying courage by confronting the wounds of history. Setting a new direction for the KMT’s campaign strategy is also likely to benefit a mayoral bid.
As for Wu, he finally announced his highly anticipated bid. In addition to highlighting his personal ambition, the bid also implies that the party plans a systematic attempt to build sustainable rule, while portraying Wu, who is in his 40s, as the brightest political star among the green camp’s younger generation.
Although Wu was defeated by Chiang in the legislative election, it was a glorious defeat, as he successfully consolidated the DPP’s support base.
After Wu announced his bid, his political momentum has continued to build quietly, as the media’s coverage of him has been as massive as it is during a local government head election. Considering Wu has never served as an elected representative, he might do better to keep a low profile and continue to build a good reputation rather than strive to be the DPP’s nomination for the Taipei mayoral election.
Despite Wu’s strategic considerations and political ambitions, he faces a few risks.
First, the outside world mostly believes that his bid for Taipei Chapter director is largely endorsed by the DPP leadership, which allegedly pressured former Taipei city councilor Yen Sheng-kuan (顏聖冠) to withdraw from the race to pave the way for Wu. This could hurt his image.
Next, he has also pledged to skip the Taipei mayoral election next year to focus on the legislative election in 2024.
The problem is that the political situation is ever-changing. If the DPP leadership insists on appointing him to run for Taipei mayor, he will be breaking his own pledge.
Although Chiang and Wu are today’s media darlings, if they go head-to-head in the Taipei mayoral election next year, Chiang, who is facing fewer risks than Wu, will be in a slightly better position.
Niu Tse-hsun is a professor at Chinese Culture University’s Department of Advertising.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The year 2020 will go down in history. Certainly, if for nothing else, it will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing impact it has had on the world. All nations have had to deal with it; none escaped. As a virus, COVID-19 has known no bounds. It has no agenda or ideology; it champions no cause. There is no way to bully it, gaslight it or bargain with it. Impervious to any hype, posturing, propaganda or commands, it ignores such and simply attacks. All nations, big or small, are on a level playing field
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on Saturday that the US was to drop self-imposed restrictions on meetings between senior Taiwanese and US officials had immediate real-world effects. On Monday, US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra met Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新) at the US embassy in The Hague, with both noting on social media the historic nature of this seemingly modest event. Modest perhaps, but their meeting would have been impossible before Pompeo’s announcement. Some have welcomed this move, thinking that it is long-overdue and a step in the right direction to normalizing relations between
Like a thunderbolt out of the blue, with only 11 days remaining of US President Donald Trump’s term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday last week announced that the US Department of State had, effective immediately, lifted all “self-imposed” restrictions on how US diplomats and other government officials engage with their Taiwanese counterparts. Pompeo’s announcement immediately triggered a backlash. Criticisms leveled by former US National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia affairs Evan Medeiros, who served in the administration of former US president Barack Obama, were representative of the disapproving reaction. “The administration is over in two weeks…
The US last week took action to remove most of the diplomatic red tape around US-Taiwan relations. While there have been adjustments in State Department “Guidelines on Relations with Taiwan” and other guidance before, no administration has ever so thoroughly dispensed with them. It is a step in the right direction. Of course, when there is a policy of formally recognizing one government (the People’s Republic of China or PRC) and not another (the Republic of China or ROC), officials from the top of government down need a systematic way of operationalizing the distinction. They cannot just make it up as