Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: Considering Chen Shui-bian’s legacy: A personal assessment

Lately I have been mulling over the checkered career of Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), former Mayor of Taipei and President of Taiwan, who subsequently spent 6+ years in jail after being convicted of corruption. I was a witness to some of this, and have studied President Chen’s career over the years. While recognizing that I am treading on sensitive political ground, I will attempt here to parse out the key phases, in an attempt to make sense of this controversial political figure’s career. I first met Chen (CSB, as many of us colloquially referred to him) in 1998, when he was Mayor