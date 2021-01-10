On Tuesday last week, the Central Emergency Operation Center decided to suspend irrigation for this year’s first crop of rice on about 29,000 hectares of land in Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and central Taiwan.
In addition, starting on Wednesday, the water indicators for the areas were switched from yellow, indicating reduced-pressure water supply, to orange, signifying reduced-quantity water supply.
Ordinary citizens might not notice any difference between the two measures, but major water users requiring more than 1,000m3 of water per month, such as swimming pools, car washes, saunas and spas, would notice. Because industrial and commercial water use is not as flexible as that of agriculture, mandatory water restrictions would cause them inconvenience and losses.
Between November 2015 and the end of February 2016, the Ministry of Economic Affairs allocated NT$5 billion (US$175.7 million) to subsidize the purchase of products bearing government-approved water efficiency labels.
Why not take current shortages as a cue to repeat this subsidy program?
The program could even be adapted so that if the water situation indicator for a particular district turns orange and water is restricted, residents could receive subsidies for buying products bearing water efficiency labels.
While compensating the public for their inconvenience, the measure would achieve greater and longer-lasting reductions in water use.
Amendments to the Water Supply Act (自來水法) stipulated that toilets and washing machines must bear water efficiency labels, meaning that manufacturers and vendors can only sell them if they have been approved to bear the labels.
Any business that markets unlabeled products can be fined and ordered to upgrade its products within a specified period. Those who fail to perform the upgrade can be fined per offense.
Thanks to this regulation, toilets and washing machines on the market today all bear water efficiency labels. However, considering the price of such fixtures and appliances relative to the price of water, why would people replace their existing toilets and washing machines with new ones, if they still work and no incentive is offered?
Washing machines, in particular, are relatively easy to replace, so a subsidy of a few thousand New Taiwan dollars would be an effective way of encouraging people to replace old machines.
There need not be a flat rate of NT$2,000 per item, like the previous subsidies. The subsidies could be different for toilets and washing machines, and even for products with different grades of water efficiency.
Washing machines account for about one-quarter of the amount of water that people use in their daily lives, but washing machines with water efficiency labels use 30 percent less water, while those bearing a gold grade label use up to 50 percent less.
Gold-graded products cost more, but they are more water efficient, so they should be more heavily subsidized.
The authorities could kill two birds with one stone by taking advantage of this dry period, when people need to use water sparingly, to offer them subsidies for changing to water-saving products.
As well as incentivizing the public and demonstrating the government’s determination to promote water conservation, a subsidy program would promote the development of products that substantially reduce people’s water use.
Chang Yen-ming is a former section chief of the Water Resources Agency and author of a book about Taiwan’s reservoirs.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The Chinese always test incoming American presidents. George W. Bush had his “EP-3 Hainan Incident” (he announced an US$8 billion arms package for Taiwan); Obama had his “USNS Impeccable” (he ignored it, the Chinese then confronted several other US naval vessels, still nothing; it told them all they needed to know). President-elect Donald Trump had his “sonobuoy” (when he tweeted “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back — let them keep it!” the Chinese immediately returned the buoy). As Biden prepares his national security team to face its first international crises he should be
Chu Yen-kuei (朱言貴), a lecturer of law at National Open University, in an opinion article titled “Taiwan is in between Washington and Beijing” (Taipei Times, Jan. 1, page 8) reminded the government to handle Taiwan-US relations cautiously lest the US sell out Taiwan. Chu expressed his worries, saying that hostility between China and the US would inevitably irritate Beijing, while Taiwan has become a pawn in Washington’s game without realizing it. The author said that the Republic of China (ROC) was in the past repeatedly sold out by the US, first when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government relocated to Taiwan in
When US president-elect Joe Biden takes over from US President Donald Trump, he must confront a complex and daunting China problem. However, Trump’s team also leave Biden a simple — although not easy — China solution: Take the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) out of the equation. Well before China unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration was moving toward a confrontation with the People’s Republic in the realm of information warfare. Beijing has waged the ideological component of “Cold War II” for decades without a serious response from the US, until now. Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS) identified China and Russia as
Two recent developments relating to the reform of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could have far-reaching implications, not just for Taiwan, but the entire world. First, on Friday last week, revisions to China’s National Defense Law came into effect that increase the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hold over the military. The amendments, ratified by the National People’s Congress on Dec. 26 last year, effectively neuter the role of China’s State Council — the country’s chief administrative authority — in formulating military policy, and places decisionmaking powers under the sole purview of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is chaired by “paramount