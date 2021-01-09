What we know about the new COVID-19 mutations

While it remains uncertain whether two variants would affect the efficacy of existing vaccines, new versions could be developed within weeks, German biotechnology firm BioNTech said

AFP, PARIS





The emergence in the UK and South Africa of two new variants of COVID-19, which are potentially far more infectious versions of the coronavirus, has prompted widespread concern. Here is what we know — and what we do not — about the mutations.

WHAT ARE THEY?

All viruses mutate when they replicate to adapt to their environment. Scientists have tracked multiple mutations of COVID-19 since it appeared in Wuhan in late 2019 and the vast majority of mutations have not materially altered either the virulence or transmissibility of the coronavirus.

Illustration: Lance Liu

However, one mutation — variant B117, which likely emerged in southeast England in September last year, according to Imperial College London — has now been detected in other nations across the world, including France, India and the US.

Another variant — 501.V2 — was detected in South Africa in October last year and has since spread to several nations, including France and the UK.

Both have multiple mutations, most notably on the spike protein — the part of the coronavirus that latches on to human cells and helps it spread. Specifically, the mutated versions have an altered receptor binding domain known as N501Y, which is situated on the protein spike and allows easier access to the ACE2 receptor in human cells.

This makes the mutated versions potentially more infectious than other strains.

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has said that while there is “no clear relationship” between enhanced ACE2 binding and increased transmissibility, “it is plausible that such a relationship exists.”

MORE CONTAGIOUS?

Several studies — yet to be peer-reviewed — have in the past few weeks concluded that the B117 COVID-19 variant is likely to be far more transmissible than other strains.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the British government on disease control, has estimated that the new mutation is 50 percent to 70 percent more transmissible.

A team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) concurred, with experts putting increased transmissibility at 50 percent to 74 percent.

Researchers at Imperial College London last week released the results of a study into thousands of genetic sequences of COVID-19 found in the UK between October and last month.

They found that the new variant had a “substantial transmission advantage,” with a reproduction rate between 0.4 and 0.7 higher than other strains.

Preliminary studies on the South African variant have also concluded that it is more contagious than other strains.

Although initial data seem to confirm that the two new versions are more contagious, experts have urged caution.

Bruno Coignard, head of infectious diseases at the French National Public Health Agency, said that the B117 variant’s spread was due to “a combination of factors.”

“These concern the virus’ characteristics, but also prevention and control measures put in place,” Coignard said.

MORE DANGEROUS?

There is no evidence to suggest that the variants are any stronger than normal. However, increased transmissibility alone poses an enormous problem, given that a small, but consistent percentage of COVID-19 patients require hospital care.

“Increased transmissibility eventually translates to a far higher incidence rate, and even with the same mortality, this means significant pressure on health systems,” Coignard said.

Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist at LSHTM, said that a virus that is 50 percent more contagious would be a “much bigger problem” than one that is 50 percent more deadly.

He explained on Twitter how a disease such as COVID-19, with a reproduction rate of 1.1 — where each patient on average infects 1.1 others — and a mortality rate of 0.8 percent would be expected to produce 129 deaths within one month. If the mortality rate increased 50 percent, the number of deaths would rise to 193.

However, due to the exponential growth in cases with a more contagious variant, a disease with a 50 percent higher transmission rate would see the death toll hit 978.

Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist with the French Academy of Sciences, on Monday said that the B117 variant is “extremely concerning right now.”

Initial studies also concluded that the B117 variant is significantly more contagious among young people, which raises the issue of whether to keep schools open.

The LSHTM study concluded that lockdowns similar to those seen across the UK in November last year would be insufficient to stem the B117 variant’s spread “unless primary schools, secondary schools and universities are also closed.”

VACCINES?

As vaccination campaigns get under way across the world, is there any reason to fear that the new variants might not respond to the host of vaccines on the market?

After all, the messenger RNA vaccines trick the body into reproducing the spike protein of the coronavirus — the precise part of the pathogen that has mutated in the new variants.

The ECDC said that it is too soon to know if the mutations would affect vaccine efficacy.

Henry Walker, division director of preparedness and emerging infections at the US National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, last week said that “experts believe our current vaccines will be effective against these strains.”

However, University College London Genetics Institute director Francois Balloux on Monday said that the 501.V2 variant’s spike protein mutation “helps the virus to bypass immune protection provided by prior infection or vaccination.”

German biotechnology firm BioNTech has said that, if needed, it could develop a vaccine that would work on the new variants within six weeks.

PREVENTION

Coignard said that it would be impossible to eradicate the new variants entirely, although the goal of policymakers should be “maximum delay” of their spread.

The ECDC said that in nations unaffected by the new variants, “efforts to delay the spread should mirror those made during the earlier stage” of the pandemic.

They include testing and quarantining of new arrivals, contact tracing and limited travel, it said.

By sheer luck, certain existing polymerase chain reaction tests can detect the B117 variant.

Fontanet advocated “extremely aggressive surveillance” through widespread testing.

“We need to be even more vigilant in our prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying at least six feet [1.82m] apart from people we don’t live with, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces and washing our hands,” Walke said.