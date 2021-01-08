[ LETTERS ]

The science of sleep

Not long ago, a petition was launched on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform to change start time for high school from 7:30am to 9:30am. Such a proposal is based in science.

First, studies show that teenagers start to produce melatonin, which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, later than adults every day. In other words, teenagers tend to go to bed later than adults.

Second, according to National Sleep Foundation research, the amount of sleep that people need varies based on their age. For example, optimum sleep duration for an infant is 14 to 17 hours, nine to 11 hours for a child aged six to 13, and eight to 10 hours for a teenager aged 14 to 17. People aged 65 and older only need seven to eight hours of sleep per day.

Third, a number of studies show that lack of sleep not only reduces teenagers’ learning efficiency, but can easily lead to nearsightedness. Meanwhile, their growth hormone production will be affected too, and this leads to various consequences such as being unable to grow taller.

Simply put, students with even mild sleep deprivation find it more difficult to learn and could experience stunted growth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics in 2014 recommended that high schools start later to allow students to get enough sleep. The starting time is 8:30am in South Korea and the US, and 9am in Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and some other countries.

So the start time of 7:30am in Taiwan is one of the earliest start times in the world, and the earliest is not necessarily the best.

Huang Wei-ping

Taipei

Appreciating democracy

Watching the gathering in support of US President Donald Trump in Taipei on Saturday last week, I had the same reaction as James Baron describes in the Taipei Times (“In Trump we trust,” Jan. 6, page 13).

Standing in front of Jieshou Park (介壽公園), I had the feeling I was looking at something from another planet, although it was very real.

Taiwan for me stands for democracy, an example for a lot of other countries. What Trump does at this moment — and with him his followers — is contrary to democracy; it is “democrazy.”

So I was surprised to see this in Taipei, although I can understand that some people want to remember that Trump also did good for Taiwan.

The articles published in the Taipei Times are helpful to form a good opinion about how precious democracy is and how important it is that we cherish it. In my home country — the Netherlands — we are aware of that.

However, it would be better if Dutch papers would publish articles and opinions as the ones I read in the Taipei Times.

I thank you for publishing these important insights.

Eduard van Vloten

Taipei