Indefinite, involuntary psychiatric treatment of convicted sex offenders following completion of their prison sentences is a tricky issue to tackle, as by law, they can be ordered to undergo inpatient treatment if a medical evaluation concludes that there is danger of recidivism. Such patients are evaluated annually to determine their progress, but there is no maximum length for the therapy.
However, such orders are not widely used: Government data show that in the past decade, only 1.74 percent of convicted sex offenders have been subject to compulsory treatment, and most were subsequently released.
Yet such treatment remains a relevant question, as cases of released sex offenders reoffending make the headlines — in July last year, the Control Yuan issued a correction to Taipei Prison for not ordering an inmate, surnamed Peng (彭), into involuntary treatment after his 10-year sentence ended, even though he had repeatedly failed his pre-release evaluations.
Peng was arrested for sexual assault of a minor within six months of his release.
The request for a constitutional interpretation was led by a man surnamed Lu (盧), who served three years in prison for groping a minor and molestation, among other offenses, but spent nine years in involuntary psychiatric treatment. His frustration is understandable, but the major question should be: Did he repeatedly fail his pre-release evaluations?
Does that not show that he was not ready to be released back into society, and is that not the whole point of the law — to protect the public?
Yes, Lu’s fate was then put into the hands of medical personnel, but discussing the credibility of such evaluation systems would open a whole new debate.
The low percentage of convicted sex offenders subject to post-sentence psychiatric treatment shows that the law is invoked sparingly, suggesting that it is not used unless really warranted.
Fortunately, the Council of the Grand Justices’ decision last week found the practice to be “mostly constitutional,” only ordering that inmates or their lawyers be allowed to plead their case in court.
That is their right and should be allowed.
However, the justices added that post-sentence psychiatric treatment must be undertaken as a form of rehabilitation, not punishment, otherwise it could be ruled unconstitutional in the future.
They gave the Ministry of Justice three years to improve the location, conditions and facilities used for such involuntary committals.
The problem here is that any form of loss of freedom and forced commitment to a facility can arguably be seen as punishment.
Plus, the petitioners argue that the conditions at the only facility available for involuntary committals — at Taichung Prison — are basically identical to those of regular prisoners.
That might be a whole other problem, but as the ministry and its agencies make the required improvements and adjustments to their psychiatric facilities, who will determine the patients’ quality of life in a way that is still acceptable for taxpayers?
If anything needs to be changed, it could be to reclassify the crimes, as some cases do seem disproportionate — one man was sentenced to seven months for indecent exposure, but spent four years in compulsory treatment, far more than people who committed much more serious crimes.
Perhaps some convicted sex offenders could be released with heavy surveillance, and the understanding that they would face involuntary commitment if they do not behave.
Many solutions have been suggested and should be looked at — but removing the involuntary treatment option altogether would only cause more harm than good.
