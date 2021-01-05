Resolving the issues that 2020 exposed

By Nigel Li 李澤霖





The year 2020 has ended, but everything it has wrought upon this world is far from over. When history looks back on the year we have just lived, how will it be described? I firmly believe that it shall be remembered as a chaotic year, the Crisis of 2020.

The 2020 crisis revealed several ailments that plague societies; not only did the COVID-19 pandemic shake the world at its core, lack of competent governance in dealing with it, along with the inevitable economic recession, led to the boiling over of public discontent.

If 2020 were to be summarized with juxtapositions it would be that of empty streets and protest-filled streets from Minneapolis to Minsk, of closed borders and renewed border conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, of pragmatic recovery and idealistic mishandling, and of sanity and sheer insanity.

Such was and is the paradoxical nature of our times; the tragedy is that it is all far from over.

Gripped by such a crisis, global cooperation becomes absolutely necessary, but when presented with the opportunity, leaders flaunted any genuine chance of collective action.

Even as we might be experiencing this crisis collectively, we are living through it differently, rather, alone. When unity was necessary, disunity was embraced. We have lived through a year of contradictions.

How we intend to resolve these contradictions matters greatly. COVID-19 vaccines will not be the panacea to our societal problems. Even the politics of the vaccine — described by commentators as “vaccine nationalism” — has created rifts and problems.

Two guiding ideas emerge in how we plan to resolve this crisis: Debased idealism and firm-handed pragmatism.

Democracy has been criticized as a system where people end up electing politicians who tell them what they want to hear. This criticism stands admissible in times of peace and stability, but when crisis requires those of elected office to speak inconvenient truths and commit to unpopular, but necessary, decisions, then the system becomes doomed.

Until the citizens of the great democracies of the world elect people based on what they do rather than what they say, democracy will continue to be in a precarious position.

Yet we must be realistic, too. Even when the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden is in place, the institutions and norms damaged by the previous administration seem, pessimistically, irreversible.

Biden will not only have to repair whatever damage he can, but he will have to do so with the very hand that US President Donald Trump has dealt him — whether it will be a bad one, shall be seen.

There have been countless politicians in the “free world” who claim to be defenders of freedom by refusing to wear a mask and standing against necessary lockdown measures, but they fail to realize that the virus has not discriminated against anyone based on age, race or gender, let alone ideology.

The respectable idealism that has been attributed to the Western world has become entirely debased from reason. On the contrary, the alternative of firm-handed pragmatism has shown that this existential crisis can be resolved.

This means implementing calculated lockdown measures, mandating the usage of masks and reprimanding those who break the rules. These, and many other measures, have proven effective in places such as Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

As the world prepares to reopen, it will be divided upon this very line. Recovery will only embolden those who have refused to acknowledge the danger of the pandemic, and will leave realists and pragmatists wary of the next great crisis.

Nigel Li is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.