EDITORIAL: Prioritize domestic vaccines

In a world that has largely been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has been widely praised for its proactive response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. However, local development of COVID-19 vaccines and the government’s procurement from abroad have fallen behind those of other nations, so many people are worrying about when inoculations can be administered in Taiwan.

In 2020 Top 10 Vaccine News, a list compiled by Taiwan Immunization Vision and Strategy (TIVS) published on Dec. 23 last year, news on the development of COVID-19 vaccines occupied the top three spots, while the other seven news items on the list were also related to COVID-19 vaccines, an indication that Taiwanese are paying close attention to efforts to combat the virus. After all, only when vaccines are widely administered can nations lift border restrictions and can their economies be revitalized.

News on Taiwan’s delayed progress in researching and developing COVID-19 vaccines compared with other countries secured second place on the list, local vaccine companies entering human trials ranked fourth, concern about adverse reactions to the vaccines was sixth and the Food and Drug Administration’s launch of emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccine candidates took the 10th spot.

The pandemic has proved to be challenging worldwide, as COVID-19 mutations have since last month been discovered in various countries, and epidemiologists have warned that people might have to learn to live with COVID-19 as with other influenza-like diseases. A vaccination is the most desirable strategy to prevent COVID-19 infections, as the use of existing antiviral drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir, is not effective enough to treat the virus.

Compared with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines by international drugmakers that have been granted approval or entered phase 3 clinical trials, Taiwanese vaccine firms — Adimmune Corp, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical Inc — have significantly lagged behind in the development of their candidates. They entered phase 1 clinical trials in August and September respectively, and Medigen is so far the only company that has gained conditional approval to enter phase 2 trials.

The government has allocated NT$13.5 billion (US$473.6 million) to encourage domestic vaccine research and development, as well as for vaccine procurement. Medigen, for instance, has so far received about NT$500 million in subsidies. Still, the government should consider injecting more funds as incentives for the nation’s drugmakers to accelerate vaccine development, TIVS said.

Development of vaccines requires clinical trials that enroll thousands or even tens of thousands of people, and meaningful phase 3 trials in Taiwan would be limited due to its smaller number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, not to mention that the trial process could be derailed at any time by unexpected events, such as the emergence of new mutations.

Even though the Central Epidemic Command Center in November set up an online platform to help companies recruit participants for COVID-19 vaccine trials, the government should consider relaxing rules on vaccine testing, if necessary, and should assist vaccine developers to conduct human trials in other countries to expedite development.

Vaccine development requires time, strong policy support by the government and close cooperation between the government and industry to reduce risks.

Procuring as many vaccines from abroad as possible is important, but the crucial thing is the ability to produce enough vaccine doses at home for the sake of the nation’s epidemic prevention capacity and as long as Taiwan is prevented from entering the WHO. The government should invest more resources in vaccine-related research, development and production systems.