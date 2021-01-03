Unraveling statistics to find the true pay figures

By Tsao Yao-chun 曹耀鈞





The online 1111 Job Bank has reported that the forecast average annual wage for last year was NT$641,000, a 2.9 percent increase over 2019.

At first, most people probably thought this was cause for celebration, as it means that the average monthly wage has exceeded NT$50,000 and that a household with two working adults would have a joint monthly income of NT$100,000.

Despite this, the average Taiwanese can hardly keep from laughing. Upon hearing this news, many of my neighbors and friends, for example, looked at me with a questioning expression and said they found it quite difficult to believe.

What is the reason for this response? Anyone with a basic understanding of descriptive statistics knows that the number given will differ as a result of the differences between the mode (the wage that most people receive), median (the middle value of a data set) and the mean, or average (the sum of all numbers in a data set divided by the number of values).

Plainly put, most people earn low wages, while a small number of people earn astronomical wages. Adding the wages of these two groups and dividing them by the total number of reported wages results in a pretty decent average wage.

Based on that figure, how is it possible to know that only a small number of people, and not most, have high salaries? Because if many people have high salaries, there will not be a big difference between the median value and the average value.

This is not how things actually are, because a look at the data published by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics shows that although the average annual wage is NT$644,000, the median wage is NT$498,000, a difference of NT$146,000.

In 2009, the average annual wage was N$438,000 and the median wage was NT$384,000, a difference of only NT$54,000.

In the case of the results of private-sector surveys, it is perhaps possible to blame the differences on sampling bias, but it is still depressing to see the cold, hard government data.

Over the past 10 years, the median wage has not only been lower than the average wage, the gap has also been increasing. The wage average based on a large group of poorer people and a small group of wealthy people has for several years created a false image of wealth and high wages.

A look at the portion of wage earners who earn less than the average wage highlights the seriousness of the problem. In 2009, 62 percent of wage earners earned less than the average wage. In 2019, that number was 68 percent. In other words, almost seven out of 10 people earn less than the average wage, a result of the increasing wealth gap.

Anyone with a basic understanding of statistics will understand that the main point here is that this is not just a matter of a possible imbalance in industrial production capacity, but also about the hidden daily suffering of the public.

Tsao Yao-chun is a researcher with the Chinese Association of Public Affairs Management.

Translated by Perry Svensson