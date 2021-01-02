The National Communications Commission (NCC) has in the past few weeks come under fire over a draft digital communications bill that would allow it to regulate online platforms. Opposition parties have lambasted the NCC — and the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) — accusing them of suppressing free speech.
However, the NCC is arguably attempting to adapt to changing circumstances.
An article published by the Taipei Times on Nov. 12 cited NCC statistics showing that only 4.89 million households were subscribed to cable TV in the third quarter, down from previous quarters. Increasingly, people are consuming content through online platforms such as YouTube, Netflix and other paid subscription services. An article published on July 16 said that Chinese platform iQiyi has 6 million subscribers in Taiwan, despite operating in the nation illegally. Given this trend toward online media consumption, the NCC must adapt and regulate content through streaming services, in the same way that it regulates radio and television content.
The purpose of regulating online content would be to prevent political agencies, domestic and foreign, from disseminating propaganda or disinformation to sway public opinion or cause social unrest. It would also prevent minors from consuming content that is unsuitable for them, such as violence or sexual content, and prevent online slander or defamation, among other illegal acts. Regardless of whether such regulation is necessary, it is inevitable that opposition parties would seize upon the draft, as it is an opportunity to paint the government as authoritarian, which is precisely what the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) did during a news conference on Dec. 15.
Therefore, it is particularly important for the Tsai administration, and the NCC, to be as transparent and articulate as possible in introducing such legislation, and to be open to communication with the public. The wording of the act is also very important. Presenting it as a bill that targets content that “harms national interests or public order” is too vague, and targeting content that contravenes “good morals” is irrelevant. “Morals” should not be the concern of the government, nor should safeguarding public morals be the basis of any law.
Then there is the issue of how the act is to be implemented. The NCC has suggested that content providers would only need to register if their number of users, revenue, traffic volume or market influence reached a certain level. That would be like saying that a drunk bus driver would only be prosecuted if they had a certain number of passengers. The law, if enacted, should apply to all content providers. Essentially, if the NCC requires any entity that produces online content to register, then all of them should need to register, even if nobody watches their content. Aside from that, there should be no real difference between a digital communications act and the existing laws for radio and television content.
The government should also allay concerns that the act is about quashing dissenting voices. Any content under investigation for contravening the law should be reviewed by an independent body, ideally one with cross-party members, or people free of political affiliation. Preferably, all opposition parties would also have a say in such an act, because it is in the public’s interest for there to be a wide consensus on what is essentially a law aimed at protecting the nation from harmful foreign influence.
Laws must evolve, and this is the juncture where it has become important to regulate content broadcast online. The NCC already proposed such an act in 2018, but lawmakers shut it down over free-speech concerns. However, if certain things are not allowed on television, it hardly makes sense that they would be allowed on an over-the-top service. The Internet is the new television and radio, and lawmakers must realize that and adapt to the times.
Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and the United States under President Donald Trump, have started a long overdue buildup of defensive capabilities to deter military aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship. The problem is that developmental and funding timelines dictate that the balance of these planned capabilities, assuming they are continued by successor governments, will not be deployed to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan until the mid-2020s. This then raises the essential question: can Taiwan and the United States win the “Taiwan Interregnum,” the period from now until there is a far more favorable balance of power
Whenever a new resident takes over the White House — or the majority party in the US Congress changes or the China hawks in the US overshadow the doves or the China doves take over the roost — concerned Taiwanese media start asking the question: “If China one day takes military action against Taiwan, would the US fight for Taiwan?” The US has long adopted a position of strategic ambiguity on the matter, refusing to give a definitive “yes” or “no.” This strategic ambiguity in the background coupled with China’s obvious military ambitions and four years of US President Donald Trump directly
There is a palpable sense of change in an international dynamic that directly and existentially concerns Taiwan. This was highlighted by the news that the US’ Taiwan Assurance Act has been signed into law by outgoing US President Donald Trump. The legislation, which builds on the US’ Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, calls for backing Taiwan’s defense capabilities and participation in international organizations. The word “assurance” in the title is important, as it addresses a major concern in Taiwan: the implications of the US’ long-standing stance of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to the nation. Trump’s anything-but-ambiguous approach to China
Difficult as it is for many to accept, the US and China are emphatically locked in an ideological and existential geostrategic confrontation. Denial is no longer an option. The long-simmering competition, ignored or dismissed by every administration until US President Donald Trump’s, will produce one of two outcomes: either a fundamental and irreversible diminution of the US’ world status, ie, strategic retreat, or a revolutionary change in communist China’s system of government, ie, regime change. The third alternative — which can no longer be dismissed as unthinkable given the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostile trajectory — is a calamitous war