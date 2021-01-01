The post-pandemic century belongs to Asia

Many are wondering what Asia’s relative success this year might mean for public policymaking and geopolitics going forward

By Bill Emmott





In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common to divide countries and their responses according to their political systems, with many attributing China’s success in controlling the virus to its authoritarianism. However, as of late last year, it was clear that the real dividing line was not political but geographical.

Regardless of whether a country is democratic or authoritarian, an island or continental, Confucian or Buddhist, communitarian or individualistic, if it is East Asian, Southeast Asian or Australasian, it has managed COVID-19 better than any European or North American country.

While this line is not exactly hemispheric, it is close enough to be suggestive. Even Asia’s worst performers in terms of public health — such as the Philippines and Indonesia — controlled the pandemic more effectively than Europe’s biggest and wealthiest countries did.

Notwithstanding reasonable doubts about the quality and accuracy of the reported mortality data in the case of the Philippines and India, Europeans and Americans last year were much likelier than Asians to die of COVID-19.

Comprehensive, interdisciplinary research is needed to explain these performance differentials. As much of the world’s current understanding is anecdotal and insufficiently pan-regional, it is vulnerable to political exploitation and distortion.

To help all countries prepare for biological threats, several specific questions need to be explored. First is the extent to which the experience of SARS, MERS, avian flu and other disease outbreaks in many Asian countries left a legacy of preparedness in healthcare systems and public receptiveness to anti-transmission messaging.

Clearly, some Asian countries have benefited from existing structures designed to prevent outbreaks of tuberculosis, cholera, typhoid, HIV and AIDS, and other infectious diseases.

For example, as of 2014, Japan had 48,452 public health nurses, 7,266 of whom were employed in public health centers, where they could be mobilized quickly to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing.

Although occupational definitions vary, England — whose population is about half the size of Japan’s — only had 350 to 750 public health nurses serving 11,000 patients in 2014.

A better understanding is also needed of the effect of specific policies, such as rapidly closing borders and suspending international travel. Likewise, some countries did a much better job than others at protecting care homes and other facilities for older people — especially in countries, such as Japan and South Korea, with a high proportion of people aged 65 or older.

The effectiveness of public health communications clearly varied across countries, and it is possible that genetic differences and past programs of anti-tuberculosis vaccination might have helped limit the spread of COVID-19 in some areas. Only rigorous empirical research would give the information needed to prepare for threats.

Many are also wondering what Asia’s relative success this year might mean for public policymaking and geopolitics after the pandemic.

If future historians want a precise date for when the “Asian Century” began, they might be tempted to choose last year, just as the US publisher Henry Luce dated the “American Century” from the onset of World War II.

However, this particular comparison suggests that any such judgment might be premature. After all, Luce’s US was an individual superpower. Emerging victorious from the war, it would go on to claim and define its era in competition with another superpower, the Soviet Union.

By contrast, an Asian Century would feature an entire continent comprising a wide range of countries.

In other words, it is not simply about China. To be sure, the rising new superpower has been notably successful in coping with the pandemic after its initial failures and lack of transparency, but its scope for asserting systemic superiority is circumscribed by the fact that so many other Asian countries have been equally successful, without Chinese assistance.

The post-war comparison also might be premature for economic reasons. Asian countries’ economic performance last year did not match the success of their pandemic response.

While Vietnam, China and Taiwan have beaten the rest of the world in terms of GDP growth, the US has not fared too badly, despite its failure to manage the virus.

With forecasts pointing to a 3.6 percent contraction for the year, the US is in better shape than every European economy, as well as Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and others in Asia.

The difference is largely a function of interconnectedness: Compared with the US, many Asian economies are more exposed to trade and travel bans, which cut deeply into the tourism industry.

Although China’s public health and economic outcomes were better than the West’s last year, it neither found nor really sought a political or diplomatic advantage from the crisis. If anything, China became more aggressive toward neighbors and countries such as Australia, which suggests that Chinese leaders are not even trying to build an Asian network of friends and supporters.

How China approaches the issue of international debt restructurings — especially those connected with its Belt and Road Initiative — is a key test this year.

However, the US and the rest of the West are also to be tested, and on a wide range of issues, from international finance to sociopolitical stability.

It might be too soon to announce a new historical epoch, but it is not too early to start absorbing the lessons of Asia’s public health successes.

Bill Emmott is codirector of the Global Commission for Post-Pandemic Policy and a former editor-in-chief of The Economist.

