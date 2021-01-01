US’ will to fight boils down to its interests

Whenever a new resident takes over the White House — or the majority party in the US Congress changes or the China hawks in the US overshadow the doves or the China doves take over the roost — concerned Taiwanese media start asking the question: “If China one day takes military action against Taiwan, would the US fight for Taiwan?” The US has long adopted a position of strategic ambiguity on the matter, refusing to give a definitive “yes” or “no.” This strategic ambiguity in the background coupled with China’s obvious military ambitions and four years of US President Donald Trump directly

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財