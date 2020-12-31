There is a palpable sense of change in an international dynamic that directly and existentially concerns Taiwan.
This was highlighted by the news that the US’ Taiwan Assurance Act has been signed into law by outgoing US President Donald Trump. The legislation, which builds on the US’ Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, calls for backing Taiwan’s defense capabilities and participation in international organizations.
The word “assurance” in the title is important, as it addresses a major concern in Taiwan: the implications of the US’ long-standing stance of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to the nation.
Trump’s anything-but-ambiguous approach to China has been warmly received in Taiwan, especially after initial concerns that he might sell out the nation to China as part of a foreign policy transaction.
US president-elect Joe Biden has sometimes been associated with the strategic-ambiguity policies, not least because he was vice president to former US president Barack Obama, who adhered to that position. That concern might well be unfounded, especially with the rapidly changing political and military dynamic in the Taiwan Strait.
However, strategic ambiguity has its benefits for the US. By not playing its hand, Washington can keep the opponent guessing.
The concern is that Beijing has for many years been nudging at the edges of acceptable behavior in the Strait and the South China Sea, and seems to have been doing so with impunity, all the while building up its military capability with a specific target in mind: consolidating its ability to win a regional conflict and take Taiwan. Beijing might be tempted to bet on the US’ hand further.
Retired US general Stanley McChrystal commented on this very topic in an interview with the US media Web site Axios earlier this month. It is worth listening to what he had to say for several crucial reasons.
The first is McChrystal’s depth of experience in military matters and his expertise as a commander. Obama in 2009 appointed him commander of US and NATO Coalition Forces in Afghanistan, but was obliged to dismiss him a year later after reports of McChrystal mocking then-vice president Biden, despite the mutual respect that, it transpires, the three men had for each other.
The second is that, despite that unfortunate incident, McChrystal endorsed Biden over Trump in the US presidential election, saying that he could trust Biden, even if they strongly disagreed on certain policy decisions.
The third is that, despite all this, McChrystal now has Biden’s ear, advising him on foreign policy. Taiwan’s fate is very much intertwined with US foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region.
The final reason is because of what he said in the interview: “China’s military capacity has risen much faster than people appreciate.”
When asked about the US’ ability to bring together Asian allies to deter China, he said: “I think that if the ship hasn’t sailed, it’s certainly got up steam and [is] thinking about sailing.”
His concern was that the world could wake up one morning to find that China “has just done a fait accompli… They have just showered Taiwan with rockets.”
In such a scenario, the US would have to think whether to engage China militarily to wrest Taiwan back. A better option would have been to ensure that the invasion did not happen. One way to do this would be to end any ambiguity. The Taiwan Assurance Act goes some way in achieving that.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is making every effort to ensure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, but her renewed initiative will likely take years to bear substantial fruit. Despite the US’ assurances, the next few years will be crucial. It will be Biden presiding over this period.
Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and the United States under President Donald Trump, have started a long overdue buildup of defensive capabilities to deter military aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship. The problem is that developmental and funding timelines dictate that the balance of these planned capabilities, assuming they are continued by successor governments, will not be deployed to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan until the mid-2020s. This then raises the essential question: can Taiwan and the United States win the “Taiwan Interregnum,” the period from now until there is a far more favorable balance of power
After Australia pushed for a WHO probe into the source of COVID-19 at the World Health Assembly in May, China responded by adding an 80.5 percent tariff — consisting of an anti-dumping tax rate of 73.6 percent and a countervailing subsidy margin of 6.9 percent — on Australian barley imports. Beijing also banned four Australian businesses from exporting beef to China, and said that it would ban Chinese tourists from visiting Australia and students from studying there. It also added anti-dumping taxes of 107.1 to 218.1 percent on Australian wine imports. Beijing’s use of economic threats to bring its trading partners
Difficult as it is for many to accept, the US and China are emphatically locked in an ideological and existential geostrategic confrontation. Denial is no longer an option. The long-simmering competition, ignored or dismissed by every administration until US President Donald Trump’s, will produce one of two outcomes: either a fundamental and irreversible diminution of the US’ world status, ie, strategic retreat, or a revolutionary change in communist China’s system of government, ie, regime change. The third alternative — which can no longer be dismissed as unthinkable given the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostile trajectory — is a calamitous war
Even after Asia’s economies climb out of the COVID-19 recession, China’s strategy of frenetically building dams and reservoirs on transnational rivers could confront them with a more permanent barrier to long-term economic prosperity: water scarcity. China’s recently unveiled plan to construct a mega-dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River, better known as the Brahmaputra, might be the biggest threat yet. China dominates Asia’s water map, owing to its annexation of ethnic-minority homelands, such as the water-rich Tibetan Plateau and the Xinjiang region. China’s territorial aggrandizement in the South China Sea and the Himalayas, where it has targeted even tiny Bhutan, has been