In early April, Taiwan donated batches of masks to several Western countries to help them in their fight to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The first batches consisted of a total of 10 million masks. China Airlines was charged with transporting the donated masks and, of course, had the name China Airlines emblazoned on the fuselage of its aircraft, leading to people overseas unfamiliar with the situation mistakenly believing that the delivery came from China, not Taiwan, leading to frustration and resentment at home. China Airlines listened to these concerns and, on Tuesday last week, came out with
The regime responsible for covering up the COVID-19 outbreak has its sights set on conquering Taiwan and then the world. What new steps might Washington and Taipei take in 2021 to keep Beijing at bay? Early this December, as the chill of winter spread across the northern hemisphere, a somber new milestone was reached: over 1.5 million people killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one life reported lost every nine seconds. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to deny any responsibility for the global catastrophe. The regime has strained every nerve and spared no
Before the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, it used to call the animal feed additive ractopamine “poison.” Today the party has taken the opposite view, and tries to avoid the topic during question-and-answer sessions at the Legislative Yuan. Having noticed this, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is using the situation to protest against the government allowing imports of US pork containing traces of ractopamine just to provoke the DPP. KMT legislators reached a new low-water mark last month when they threw pork intestines on the floor of the legislative chamber. As a result, an issue that is all about
On Dec. 11, CTi News’ last day of broadcasting after its license renewal was denied by the National Communications Commission, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) held what they billed as an international news conference. Wearing black suits to mark the gravity of the situation, they said that they were mourning the death of freedom of speech in Taiwan. During their opening remarks, both had to deal with faulty microphones, with the signal sporadically being dropped and their voices intermittently silenced. They took it in good humor, but appeared to miss the