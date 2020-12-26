EDITORIAL: Feeling buffaloed over deaths

An unusually large number of water buffaloes living on Yangmingshan (陽明山) have died in the past month, and the official explanations have left many not just puzzled, but irate.

Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters on Monday said that the deaths of 25 water buffaloes appeared to be the result of a “composite environmental factor” — basically malnutrition. It cited the relatively large number of water buffaloes in the area, as well “constant rain,” which it said had affected the nutritional content of the grass.

However, animal rights advocates and others suspect that explanation is a cover-up for a disaster borne out of a fatal combination of ignorance and mismanagement, given the horrifying number of deaths in such a short period, and the fencing off of the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) grassland over the past two years.

The grassland has long been a major tourist attraction, not only because of its hiking trails, but also the number of wild water buffaloes, whose ancestors have roamed the area since the early days of the Japanese colonial era. Of the 94 buffaloes living on the mountain as of September, 35 lived in the Qingtiangang area. Now, 25 are dead: 17 in Qingtiangang, six in Shitiling (石梯嶺) and two on Huangzuishan (磺嘴山).

Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) told reporters on Dec. 7 that a hiker had come across the bodies of five adult buffaloes and a calf the previous week, an unusual occurrence, as the average annual death rate for wild buffaloes on the mountain was one. The park administration confirmed the deaths and said that the bodies had been sent for autopsies.

The Taipei Animal Protection Office on Monday said that a panel of experts had ruled out contagious diseases, pesticides and fencing as causes of death, pointing instead to long-term malnutrition, citing insufficient nutrition in the food sources of their breeding sites, adding that the park should provide emergency nutritional supplements for the buffaloes in the Qingtiangang and Shitiling areas.

Meanwhile, the Construction and Planning Agency has stressed the malnutrition angle even as it admits the need to better manage the installation of barbed wire and steel fencing in the area. The fencing was erected after two hikers were injured during encounters with some of the buffaloes in August 2018.

One of those incidents led Taipei’s Shilin District Court on July 18 to order the park administration to pay NT$3.96 million (US$138,748) in compensation to the family of an 86-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), who died two weeks after she was pushed over by a buffalo while walking on one of the trails. The family’s lawyer argued that the buffaloes were a danger and the park had not provided adequate safety measures to protect the public from the animals, citing the park’s shift from rope-and-wood fencing to concrete pillars and barbed wire.

Others might say that it is the buffaloes that need protection from abusive visitors seeking photographs of themselves or their children with the animals, or of dog owners who allow their pets to harass the buffaloes.

Animal rights advocates say that the fencing blocked the buffaloes’ access to much of their traditional grazing areas.

The Taipei Animal Protection Office said the park should carry out a long-term assessment of the buffaloes’ habitat. It is too bad that such an assessment was not done before the fencing was erected.

Something has clearly gone wrong at the park, and the public — and the buffaloes — deserve better answers than those given so far.