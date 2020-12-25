Westerners grow wary of China travel over threat of detention

Since citizens of several nations are being held by Chinese authorities, admittedly to pressure their governments, some in the business community seek alternatives to in-person dealings

Bloomberg





As the research director of an activist investor, Anne Stevenson-Yang, cofounder of J Capital Research, made business trips to China from the US almost monthly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, she has strong reservations about going back, even after the pandemic subsides.

Some who do business with China are increasingly worried about the risk of being swept up by security agents and becoming casualties of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and the West.

Stevenson-Yang’s concerns, which previously focused on run-ins with local officials, grew after the detention of two Canadians in late 2018.

Illustration: Mountain People

Cheng Lei (成蕾), an Australian, has been held since August on national security concerns.

“You may have a very small chance of being the one they decide to detain, but it’s years of your life,” said Stevenson-Yang, who moved to the northeastern US with her Chinese spouse and children about six years ago, after a quarter of a century in China.

“I have lots and lots of friends and relatives in China, as well as a business, but I feel like it’s just not worth the risk,” she added.

Interviews with a dozen executives, diplomats, consultants and academics show that many of them believe that there is an increased risk in traveling to China and — since the passage of a national security law in June — Hong Kong.

In China’s opaque justice system, the police, prosecutors and courts answer to a secretive Chinese Communist Party committee, and authorities can hold suspects for long periods without trial under increasingly broad legislation.

Haze Fan (范若伊), a Bloomberg News staffer who is a Chinese citizen, was detained earlier this month in Beijing.

While China has confirmed that Fan is being held by the Beijing Municipal National Security Bureau on suspicion of endangering national security, authorities have not released further details about her case.

Concerns over travel will likely outlast US President Donald Trump or any deal to end the US’ extradition proceedings against Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the case Beijing blames for a collapse in ties with Canada, the country that originally detained her.

How to ease the risk of arbitrary detention would be among the key challenges facing US president-elect Joe Biden.

Tensions between the US and China have continued to rise in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, with his administration including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp — China’s biggest chipmaker — on a trade blacklist along with more than 60 other companies.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has threatened to retaliate for the move, which denies companies access to US technology from software to circuitry.

“Beijing’s record of detaining individuals in retaliation for the perceived transgression of their home government should be a geopolitical risk on the radar of every C-suite executive,” said Hugo Brennan, an Asia analyst for Verisk Maplecroft in London.

Separating political detentions from legitimate law enforcement can be difficult. China has rejected the label of “hostage diplomacy” as “totally groundless,” saying that no one who follows the country’s laws should fear arrest, and Chinese executives have expressed concern in turn about visiting the US.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) this month said that Meng’s case was “100 percent a political incident.”

Still, Chinese diplomats have indicated that the fates of the two Canadians detained on Dec. 10, 2018 — days after Meng’s arrest — were open to negotiation.

Zhao Lijian (趙立堅), another foreign ministry spokesman, told a briefing in June that political intervention to stop proceedings against Meng “could open up space for resolution to the situation” of the Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“We have received calls from member companies about the possibility of arbitrary detentions,” American Chamber of Commerce Shanghai president Ker Gibbs said via e-mail last month. “Our view is that the risk is small, but it’s not zero.”

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute in a report published in September compiled data on eight categories of “coercive measures,” noting that such actions have risen sharply in the past few years: arbitrary detention or execution; popular boycotts; pressure on specific companies; state-issued threats; and restrictions on official travel; investment; trade and tourism.

One senior US executive said that he and others — especially former US government officials working as consultants — were increasingly wary.

“I know a lot of businesspeople who are out of China now and are very afraid of going back,” said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing an issue that could impact business.

Although China has not arrested any Americans, the US Department of State in July warned Americans that they face the risk of arbitrary arrests and exit bans.

Hu Xijin (胡錫進), editor-in-chief of China’s state-run tabloid the Global Times, in October said that it was “common sense” for the US to worry after pursuing criminal cases against Chinese academics with military links.

Australians have also found themselves under pressure. The Australian government is embroiled in disputes with China over issues including Canberra’s support for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Two prominent Chinese-born Australians — Cheng and Yang Hengjun (楊恆均) — are in detention on national security charges, and in September, the last two journalists working for Australian media outlets in China were flown out of the country after being visited by security agents in the middle of the night.

The risks might stretch beyond the Chinese mainland.

In October, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) warned that Ottawa’s acceptance of political refugee claims from Hong Kong protesters could threaten the “good health and safety” of more than 300,000 Canadians in the territory.

“It works because, while it is shocking, deeply harmful for the detainee and places enormous political pressure on the foreign government, it is also judged by foreigners as sufficiently rare as to be a manageable risk, something that doesn’t really disrupt profitable business for China,” former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said.

Stevenson-Yang said that it is no longer as crucial for her to visit China because her business is less reliant on the country.

J Capital has compartmentalized information to protect the organization on the ground, “because you never know what can be construed in the wrong way,” she said.

“We’ve become very careful about that sort of thing. And we didn’t used to be,” she added.