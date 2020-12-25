A video of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tanks crashing through a Taiwanese streetscape appeared on the Tencent QQ Web portal on Dec. 11. The mock street battle — actually a scene in Hangzhou, China — was vintage PLA psychological warfare.
One segment shows a vehicle crumpling like rice paper under the tracks of a tank, while another shows a squad of PLA soldiers jogging behind a tank, before breaking cover to storm a house.
Speaking on Formosa TV’s Taiwan Frontline, retired army major general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said that the tanks in the video would never be used in real urban combat, as soldiers in buildings or on rooftops could disable them with shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles. Designed for open warfare, tanks are inherently vulnerable in close-quarter battles, Yu said.
Does the video, then, show a misconceived military exercise or rank propaganda? For many, the answer will be obvious. After all, it is not the first time that the PLA has employed such tactics: A full-scale mock-up of the Presidential Office was featured in previous PLA propaganda videos.
While many Taiwanese would roll their eyes at this blatant propaganda, a large number have bought into Beijing’s message and believe that Taiwan does not stand a chance in an armed conflict with China.
The capitulation narrative is regularly amplified by pro-China flunkies such as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who has asserted that the PLA would wipe out Taiwan’s military in a decisive first battle.
A number of retired generals have also poured cold water on Taiwan’s prospects in the event of a full-scale invasion. Such messages of appeasement from prominent figures trickle down through society and sow a defeatist mindset.
Taiwan’s military has taken to responding with a like-for-like strategy, releasing their own slickly produced propaganda videos. While it is understandable that the military feels the need to counter the PLA’s narrative, it should ask itself whether getting sucked into an increasingly jingoistic “video war” with the enemy is a wise strategy.
The Ministry of National Defense should consider how to more effectively inform and reassure the public without compromising sensitive capabilities — for, in reality, Taiwan is much better defended than most people realize.
How many are aware, for example, that the military possesses a key counterstrike capability on Lienchiang County’s Dongyin Island (東引), less than 45km from Fuzhou City, China. During the 1980s, engineers tunneled the granite into hardened missile silos loaded with surface-to-surface and anti-ship missiles, and protected by surface-to-air missile batteries.
Leshan Radar Station, situated atop a mountain at 2,620m above sea level, operates one of the most powerful ultra-high frequency radars in the world. It can reach far into China to provide a comprehensive intelligence picture, and strategic early warning for missile launches and aircraft movements.
The radar can also track Chinese satellites and is believed capable of tracking PLA stealth aircraft. Many other radar stations are installed within hardened bunkers to increase their survivability against missile strikes.
Hundreds of front-line fighter jets can be protected within two massive hollowed-out mountain bases, replete with hospitals, accommodation, and refueling and repair facilities. The military also operates highly trained rapid runway repair teams, which hold the record for the fastest repairs of any military.
Taiwan’s defenses are robust and the flurry of arms sales by US President Donald Trump’s administration would further augment existing capabilities. The military should tune out the video war, and instead consider how it can more effectively communicate with and reassure a nervous public.
