US President Trump’s grade on foreign policy is an ‘F’

Besides provoking a significant global backlash, the outgoing US president has achieved little on major issues around the world

With US President Donald Trump in his final month in office, it is increasingly clear that his much-hyped “America first” foreign policy revolution has — largely — failed.

When he entered the White House four years ago, he promised a platform of policies that could potentially have reshaped US foreign and trade policy more radically than at any point since the beginning of the Cold War. It was then that then-US president Harry Truman helped build a multi-decade, bipartisan consensus around US global leadership.

To be fair, Trump has made some moves to deviate from this post-Cold War orthodoxy by withdrawing from initiatives such as the Paris climate agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

Yet what was initially billed as a transformative shift has proven threadbare and incoherent in practice, despite much bluster.

Seeking to dismantle previous foreign policies, which could over the next four years all get reversed again by the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, is one thing, but building sturdy foundations of a new order, as Truman put in place, is quite another.

This is why, four years in, Trump has failed to forge any clear or coherent doctrine centered around “America first,” despite the political support this agenda enjoys in much of the US from those skeptical about US engagement overseas.

This is not to say that Trump has not had any foreign policy achievements. He has, for instance, brokered Middle East peace agreements between Israel, and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan, which have been welcomed by some internationally.

Yet, since January 2017, much of US policy has been characterized by policy incoherence, and failure. On issue after issue, he has flip-flopped and U-turned, including his stance toward NATO, which in his words, has been both “obsolete” and “not obsolete.”

Yet another example is Trump’s renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a process which he celebrated as a “wonderful” and “historical transaction” when a revised deal was announced last year.

However, the concessions he won were not nearly as big as he previously claimed possible after calling NAFTA the “worst trade deal ever,” underlining why he decided for public relations reasons to give the pact a new name — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — to try to disguise the significant continuities from before.

Moreover, he has also failed to push through signature initiatives in North Korea where he attempted to preside over “denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsular, and help seal a peace treaty between the North and South to supplement the armistice ending the Korean War of 1950 to 1953.

Another example is Russia, where Trump’s instincts to redefine relations in a significantly warmer direction alarmed even allies in his administration, and was set back by tightened US sanctions legislation.

These failures, sleights of hand and flip-flops reflect not just the ad hoc nature of Trump’s style of governing, but also the divisions within his team on key foreign issues. While Trump appears to be much more aligned with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo than with his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, the divisions within his top team have gone much deeper than the Department of State.

Trump’s relationship with key intelligence officials, including Dan Coats, who served as US director of national intelligence from 2017 to last year, was extraordinary and unprecedented. Trump has been at odds with the intelligence community on issues from North Korea to Iran and the Islamic State, and he rebuked Coats and his team, saying that “intelligence should go back to school.”

Another example is Trump’s announcement about a year ago that US military personnel in Syria were “all coming back and they are coming back now.”

This proclamation, which appeared not to have been shared in advance with allies, was a contributory factor in the resignation of then-US secretary of defense Jim Mattis and, later, then-US national security adviser John Bolton.

The one unquestioned accomplishment of Trump’s foreign policy has been to provoke significant global backlash as underlined from polls by organizations such as the Pew Research Center and Gallup. Both organizations have found that the image of US leadership is significantly weaker worldwide, and in some cases at historic lows. Amongst the key drivers of this are widespread resentments with the way that the Trump team has been perceived to make its decisions, which often appear unilateral, leading to a sustained, deep spike in anti-US sentiment, which might be only partially reversed under Biden’s forthcoming presidency.

With his presidency now almost over, Trump’s window of opportunity to put an enduring stamp on US foreign policy is slim. While he has done much damage, the one saving grace is that no first-order foreign crisis, especially an armed conflict involving the US, has (yet) taken place on his watch, for which his ill-preparedness and maverick instincts could have been immensely dangerous.

Andrew Hammond is an associate at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences’ LSE IDEAS.