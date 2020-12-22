Hong Kongers lobby for survival

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙





The Hong Kong lobby has become a visible force in the global public sphere. The reasons for embracing a strategy of international lobbying reflect a heightening awareness of the severity of its governance crisis at home.

On Tuesday, the US Senate’s Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration hosted a hearing on supporting the Hong Kong democracy movement through the US refugee policy. The US-based Hong Kong Democracy Council played a pivotal role in expressing the views of voiceless Hong Kongers, and called on Washington to allow eligible asylum seekers a safe passage to escape persecution.

The political environment in Hong Kong has turned dangerously hostile. Since March, the government used the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict civil liberties, ban public gatherings and suspend the Legislative Council elections.

Worse still, civil society is shrinking under relentless official crackdowns. The authorities have in the past month jailed three prominent protest leaders — Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Agnes Chow (周庭) and Ivan Lam (林朗彥) — and media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英). Authorities also froze the bank accounts of former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui (許智?) and his family, who are in exile in London.

The regime has targeted the Good Neighbour North District Church because it organized the “Safeguard Our Generation” campaign, protecting demonstrators from police brutality in last year’s protests. In this dire environment, Hong Kongers have to appeal to the outside world for help.

Internationalizing the Hong Kong question is vital to this new war of ideas and values against authoritarianism.

The latest lobbying is different from that of the older pro-democracy politicians such as Martin Lee (李柱銘) and Anson Chan (陳方安生). Offering a critical perspective on Hong Kong affairs during their occasional visits to foreign nations, Lee and Chan worked with civic organizations founded by Hong Kongers overseas.

Yet, their causal and informal efforts did not create sustainable infrastructure for long-term lobbying.

Because of the deteriorating crisis, today’s advocates are building on the shoulders of the previous generation. They are keen to build bridges and coalitions with like-minded people at a political level. They reach out to Tibetans, Uighurs, Chinese human rights activists and underground churches to add new inputs to the global conversation about China.

Institutionally, their diffused and decentralized operation distinguishes them from the conventional, government-organized lobbying arrangement.

Almost all countries adopt lobbying as part of their diplomatic outreach in the US. From the Cold War to the present, Taiwan, Canada, Israel, the UK and many oil-rich Middle Eastern states have hired professional lobbyists, mostly lawyers, public relations experts and former congressional representatives, to fight for specific US legislation favorable to their countries.

Whether the Hong Kong government would instruct its overseas economic and trade offices to counter, co-opt and monitor the pro-democracy advocates remains unclear. If so, these offices would be operating as foreign government agents on US soil.

Without resources to hire top law firms, the Hong Kong advocates are adaptive. Despite their modest budgets and limited experience, they are quick learners. They have combined social media mobilization with personal outreach to contact US elected officials, hoping to gain their support.

These advocates are following in the footsteps of Taiwanese freedom fighters, Tibetans and Tiananmen exiles. During the White Terror era, the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan utilized its transnational Christian networks to condemn human rights violations under the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Taiwanese Christians urged their sister churches in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK to write to their elected officials about the KMT’s mistreatment of political dissidents. In a similar fashion, Tibetans, Chinese underground Christians, Falun Gong and Tiananmen exiles have pursued the same strategy for years.

Global lobbying for Hong Kong coincides with the worsening relationship between China and the West. This activism does not cause the geopolitical tensions between China and the West. Politicians in major democracies do not suddenly become critical of China. They are simply reacting to the advancement of Beijing’s dictatorial trends at home and abroad.

The latest US sanctions remain lenient and cannot immediately stop the human rights abuses in Hong Kong. Nonetheless, these measures are more than a sideshow; they point to a bipartisan campaign against China’s misrule in the territory.

When Washington sanctions a head of state, that leader is no longer legitimate in the eyes of foreign officials. Beijing is fully aware that there must be new local leadership before any concrete improvement in bilateral ties.

The future trend of lobbying for Hong Kong is that of professionalization. The lobbying messages from various groups should be holistically coherent. Besides revealing the unprecedented dangers of power abuses, they must seek greater international support for a humanitarian and political solution to the governance crisis. Only by doing so can they help set Hong Kongers free from the dark hands of an autocratic police state.

Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.