Can US president-elect Joe Biden walk and chew gum at the same time? If walking is managing domestic pressures and chewing gum is pursuing a balanced foreign policy, the answer is far from clear.
The tension between bipartisan calls to contain China and the imperative of cooperating with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on climate change is a case in point.
Biden plans to marshal a broad alliance of democratically minded Pacific and European countries to check China’s expansionism. In Xi’s view, China might be able to use the promise to cooperate on climate change as a source of leverage with which to thwart Biden’s containment strategy, especially in light of Republican opposition to climate action and hostility toward China.
The stakes could not be higher. Humanity faces a truly calamitous future if the world’s two largest economies — and largest carbon dioxide emitters — do not commit to cooperating to address climate change. Yet the grim prospect that the Sino-American geopolitical competition will hamper climate cooperation is rarely discussed in either Washington or Beijing.
In the US, the prevailing wisdom is that curtailing its carbon emissions is in China’s self-interest. Beyond being the world’s largest carbon emitter, China is the world’s leading consumer of coal, accounting for 52 percent of global use.
High levels of pollution threaten to undermine support for the ruling Chinese Communist Party among a growing Chinese middle class demanding a cleaner environment. International pressure is also mounting.
Unfortunately, this view fails to account for China’s belief that, on climate change, the West needs it more than it needs the West. It will thus demand a high price, especially from the US and its European allies, for its contributions. To avoid losing the international community’s goodwill — or overplaying its hand — it will likely proceed in a calculated manner.
The first prong of China’s strategy is already visible. At the UN “Climate Ambition Summit,” Xi reiterated his pledge to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.
Xi also vowed to meet even more ambitious climate goals by 2030. These include lowering carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 65 percent from 2005 levels; ensuring that renewables account for a quarter of primary energy consumption; and increasing total installed wind and solar capacity to more than 1.2 billion kilowatts — roughly three times China’s installed capacity last year.
Such declarations aim to boost China’s international profile — and put the US on the spot.
The second prong of China’s strategy has not yet been unveiled, but it is reasonable to expect it to try to leverage its apparent climate leadership to secure economic and political concessions.
China would first call for broadly cooperative, nonconfrontational international dialogue and request tariff reductions — outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed a 30 percent tariff on Chinese solar panels — and clean-technology transfers, to help it meet its climate commitments. Besides these pragmatic demands, China’s leaders would be tempted to pressure the West to tone down its criticisms of Chinese human-rights abuses, particularly the crackdown in Hong Kong and the mass incarceration of Uighurs in Xinjiang.
This two-pronged strategy would put Biden in a bind. If his climate pledges fall short of the international community’s expectations, China would look like the more responsible power. If he commits to ambitious climate goals, Republicans would undercut his credibility by sabotaging the relevant policies in US Congress and the courts.
Even if Republicans do not manage to block climate action, there is the risk that a Republican administration — possibly even led by a second-term Trump — could reverse them in 2024, as Trump did when he became president in 2017.
At the same time, given bipartisan antipathy toward China in the US, Biden would probably not be able to grant even modest concessions on tariffs or technology transfers, and he would be under intense pressure to confront Xi over human-rights abuses. China could then use this as an excuse to adopt a similarly hardline stance, insisting that Biden make irrevocable climate commitments — an impossible demand given Republican opposition — before it takes more action.
The resulting stalemate would appear to be the US’ fault, undermining its position on China on the world stage. It is from a climate perspective that this scenario would be truly catastrophic. A Biden administration must recognize how easily it can happen — and do everything possible to ensure that it does not.
Pei Minxin is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a nonresident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The regime responsible for covering up the COVID-19 outbreak has its sights set on conquering Taiwan and then the world. What new steps might Washington and Taipei take in 2021 to keep Beijing at bay? Early this December, as the chill of winter spread across the northern hemisphere, a somber new milestone was reached: over 1.5 million people killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one life reported lost every nine seconds. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to deny any responsibility for the global catastrophe. The regime has strained every nerve and spared no
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians