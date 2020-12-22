EDITORIAL: Wistron riot highlights challenges

A riot that broke out on Dec. 12 at Wistron’s new factory in Narasapura, India, shows that India would not soon replace China as the world’s workshop, as its numerous languages and intricate labor and investment regulations pose a major challenge for foreign manufacturers.

Production of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series was suspended at the plant as workers employed by contract agencies went on a rampage, severely damaging manufacturing facilities and equipment. The employees accused Wistron of ill treatment and unpaid wages. The iPhone maker estimated the losses at about NT$100 million to NT$200 million (US$3.51 million to US$7.01 million), as the factory is still in an early stage of operation.

Apple has reportedly suspended new orders to Wistron, saying that the Taiwanese company has breached the tech giant’s “supplier code of conduct.” Apple’s action came after a preliminary investigation by an Indian labor office found that Wistron had contravened several labor laws, Reuters reported on Friday.

Wistron said in a filing submitted with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it would “work with our customer in terms of correcting issues and operation recovery.”

India is no stranger to Wistron, as the Narasapura plant is its third in the country, following operations set up in Karnataka and Narsapur. The company should have sufficient experience in handling labor issues in light of its good labor relations record in China, where no major labor disputes have been reported at its plants over the past two decades, so it is perplexing why Wistron made such a blunder in handling labor issues at its Narasapura plant.

“You cannot apply Chinese experience to what happens in India. There is a big gap there,” Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association chairman Richard Lee (李詩欽) said last week.

India is not a suitable choice for small-scale companies to diversify their manufacturing for risk management, given its complex investment environment, Lee said, adding that Inventec, of which he is a former chairman, pulled out of the country several years ago.

India is different from China. Its central government has 23 constitutionally recognized official languages and state governments use their own official language, meaning there is no single national language. There are a myriad of laws governing labor security, benefits and work environment — and they can be changed overnight.

In China, the business environment is much friendlier and employers can get things done more easily. They speak the same language, meaning better communications and fewer slips of the tongue. As the Chinese Communist Party is the sole ruler, Beijing’s policies can be quickly filtered through to local governments.

Wistron is the epitome of Taiwanese manufacturing companies rushing to move production out of China to meet customers’ demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions.

India, the world’s second-most populous country, was once considered the world’s next workshop to replace China, where wages have been increasing and the costs of Chinese goods have been rising due to US tariffs.

Association members still manufacture 50 to 60 percent of their products in China, with 20 to 30 percent produced in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Malaysia, Lee said.

Companies seeking to build new production lines beyond China should think twice before planning an Indian factory. They should take it slow and make a thorough assessment.