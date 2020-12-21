The US can learn a lot by looking to Taiwan

By Kevin Frazier





It will soon be three years since I last set foot in Taiwan. Back in 2018, I was among a collection of graduate students from Canada and the US selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the Mosaic Taiwan program. After months of being trapped inside due to COVID-19 prevention measures, I am planning a trip back to Taiwan.

Taiwan is on the top of my list because its strengths have been on display throughout the pandemic. Although these assets were evident in Taiwan in 2018 — while absent from the US — the pandemic has brought them to the forefront in novel ways.

While the pandemic is forecast to diminish as the vaccine spreads worldwide, the long-term effects of COVID-19 will be felt for decades, so the sooner the US learns from Taiwan, the better.

As pointed out by the Brookings Institution, Taiwan’s response to the pandemic has garnered international attention due to the nation’s reliance “on a combination of preparedness, technology and transparency.”

In terms of preparedness, Taiwan has modeled the importance of coordination in times of emergency. It recognized this lesson in the aftermath of the SARS epidemic in 2003, while the US has yet to follow suit.

Whereas Taiwan created the Central Epidemic Command Center to be activated during outbreaks, the US has waited to try and develop such coordination in the middle of a crisis. It is a lesson that has imperiled the US in other fields as well.

Perhaps most glaringly, the US has failed to apply this lesson to cybersecurity. Experts in cybersecurity, such as Paul Rosenzweig, have long pointed out that the US government is too fragmented to respond to cyberthreats, as well as to take action to keep the US and its allies safe.

In terms of technology, the US has yet to match Taiwan’s ability to identify individuals in need and direct the appropriate level of government response. Whereas Taiwanese were supported by a neighborhood warden system that helped track people in quarantine and deliver necessary supplies, cities and states across the US have commonly lacked any sort of government-based tracking to understand who is suffering and in need of additional resources.

Some US authorities have turned to private-sector entities such as Apple and Google to improve community health, but those efforts have so far floundered due to a lack of adoption of the technology.

In terms of transparency, there is not enough ink to thoroughly detail the obscurity and confusion advanced by the highest levels of government in the US. Taiwan, comparatively, created hotlines that readily supplied accurate and timely information to people trying to make hard decisions about where to go, when to work and how to safely get by.

Consider this a call for the upcoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden to think of Taiwan as more than just a democratic partner and ally. It is time for the US to treat Taiwan as a role model in preparedness, use of technology and transparency.

Taiwanese deserve an ally that is working on improving itself; thankfully for the US, Taiwan has set forth a clear lesson plan for it to follow. I hope I am the first of many Americans coming to study in and learn from Taiwan.

Kevin Frazier is a student at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Law. He visited Taiwan through the Mosaic Taiwan 2018 fellowship program.