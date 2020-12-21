It will soon be three years since I last set foot in Taiwan. Back in 2018, I was among a collection of graduate students from Canada and the US selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the Mosaic Taiwan program. After months of being trapped inside due to COVID-19 prevention measures, I am planning a trip back to Taiwan.
Taiwan is on the top of my list because its strengths have been on display throughout the pandemic. Although these assets were evident in Taiwan in 2018 — while absent from the US — the pandemic has brought them to the forefront in novel ways.
While the pandemic is forecast to diminish as the vaccine spreads worldwide, the long-term effects of COVID-19 will be felt for decades, so the sooner the US learns from Taiwan, the better.
As pointed out by the Brookings Institution, Taiwan’s response to the pandemic has garnered international attention due to the nation’s reliance “on a combination of preparedness, technology and transparency.”
In terms of preparedness, Taiwan has modeled the importance of coordination in times of emergency. It recognized this lesson in the aftermath of the SARS epidemic in 2003, while the US has yet to follow suit.
Whereas Taiwan created the Central Epidemic Command Center to be activated during outbreaks, the US has waited to try and develop such coordination in the middle of a crisis. It is a lesson that has imperiled the US in other fields as well.
Perhaps most glaringly, the US has failed to apply this lesson to cybersecurity. Experts in cybersecurity, such as Paul Rosenzweig, have long pointed out that the US government is too fragmented to respond to cyberthreats, as well as to take action to keep the US and its allies safe.
In terms of technology, the US has yet to match Taiwan’s ability to identify individuals in need and direct the appropriate level of government response. Whereas Taiwanese were supported by a neighborhood warden system that helped track people in quarantine and deliver necessary supplies, cities and states across the US have commonly lacked any sort of government-based tracking to understand who is suffering and in need of additional resources.
Some US authorities have turned to private-sector entities such as Apple and Google to improve community health, but those efforts have so far floundered due to a lack of adoption of the technology.
In terms of transparency, there is not enough ink to thoroughly detail the obscurity and confusion advanced by the highest levels of government in the US. Taiwan, comparatively, created hotlines that readily supplied accurate and timely information to people trying to make hard decisions about where to go, when to work and how to safely get by.
Consider this a call for the upcoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden to think of Taiwan as more than just a democratic partner and ally. It is time for the US to treat Taiwan as a role model in preparedness, use of technology and transparency.
Taiwanese deserve an ally that is working on improving itself; thankfully for the US, Taiwan has set forth a clear lesson plan for it to follow. I hope I am the first of many Americans coming to study in and learn from Taiwan.
Kevin Frazier is a student at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Law. He visited Taiwan through the Mosaic Taiwan 2018 fellowship program.
Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The cover of Time magazine on Monday showed the year “2020” crossed out over the text: “The Worst Year Ever,” in capital letters. The question is what during this year has made it the worst. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is bad, but is it the worst thing that has happened? At the moment, it seems so, with nearly 73 million infected and more than 1.6 million dead. However, vaccines are arriving and, as time passes, this period might take on a different light. In China, where the virus originated, a new image of the world is taking shape. While human rights are
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians