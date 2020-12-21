EDITORIAL: Central bank’s vigilance paying off

Taiwan has seized the opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and turned the crisis to its advantage. The nation’s effective measures to bring the outbreak under control and the strong performance of its technology sector amid remote working and distance learning trends have enabled the export-reliant economy to quickly rebound to pre-pandemic levels and made Taiwan one of the few nations to fully recover.

The continued US-China rivalry in the tech sector has led to the first Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, held on Nov. 20, and the inking on Friday of a scientific and technological cooperation agreement, representing another milestone in bilateral relations.

Also on Friday, The Economist named Taiwan, Bolivia, Malawi, New Zealand and the US as the “improved countries in 2020,” praising the nation’s performance in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and China’s increasing military threats.

Overall, Taiwan this year has seen a strong trade surplus, expanding money supply, low interest rates, strong capital inflows and recovering GDP growth, which all contributed to asset price increases and led the central bank on Dec. 7 to announce new selective credit controls on local banks. The action was no surprise, given the notable rise in property prices in certain areas of the nation and the buoyant real-estate speculation betting on a recovering economy.

The US placing Taiwan on its watch list for currency manipulation on Wednesday was also no surprise — even though the New Taiwan dollar has appreciated by more than 5 percent against the US dollar this year, hitting its highest level in 23 years last week — as the nation met two criteria: having a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion and a current account surplus of more than 2 percent of GDP.

However, the strengthening NT dollar is undercutting export-oriented industries, which some have said affects their businesses worse than the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The US Department of the Treasury said in its long-delayed biannual report on the foreign exchange practices of major trading partners that Taiwan should allow the NT dollar to appreciate further to reduce its external surplus, but the central bank should not back down and continue its foreign-exchange intervention in times of massive fund inflows. That is because massive capital inflows pose the biggest challenge to emerging economies, including Taiwan, by pushing up local currencies, fueling asset bubbles and harming the competitiveness of their exports if the trend goes unchecked.

The central bank last week said Taiwan’s interests come first when it carries out its duty to stabilize the local currency, meaning that it is likely to continue intervening in the foreign-exchange market based on its monetary policy considerations. Actually, a certain degree of foreign-exchange market intervention is necessary as long as the purpose is to ensure appropriate monetary conditions and therefore price stability.

The US should acknowledge that there might be other reasons behind Taiwan’s exchange-rate management, as the nation’s expanding current account surplus with the US is a by-product of US-China trade tensions and global monetary easing.

The central bank this year has also spent much more buying US dollars than it did last year to tame the rise in the NT dollar against the greenback.

It has been a challenging and promising year for Taiwan, but the pressure from large-scale inflows of hot money is likely to persist in light of the ongoing quantitative easing programs in major global economies. The central bank must stay vigilant and prevent the NT dollar from appreciating sharply. If Taiwan’s small economy is flooded with funds, the consequences would be unbearable.