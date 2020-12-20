Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The cover of Time magazine on Monday showed the year “2020” crossed out over the text: “The Worst Year Ever,” in capital letters. The question is what during this year has made it the worst. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is bad, but is it the worst thing that has happened? At the moment, it seems so, with nearly 73 million infected and more than 1.6 million dead. However, vaccines are arriving and, as time passes, this period might take on a different light. In China, where the virus originated, a new image of the world is taking shape. While human rights are
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians