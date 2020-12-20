Lawmakers must limit the Control Yuan now

By Chang Sue-chung 張淑中





There have been media reports that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) last month thumped a table in anger while speaking with a National Human Rights Commission representative during a session of the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee.

The committee was reviewing a draft of the Control Yuan National Human Rights Commission Power Exercise Act (監察院國家人權委員會職權行使法), which Ker reportedly demanded that the commission withdraw.

Ker later said that he did not pound the table, and that he demanded that the commission withdraw the draft because the legislature had passed a resolution to handle the matter as an amendment to the Control Act (監察法).

He also said that how the draft would empower the commission to interpret the Constitution was completely unconstitutional.

As for what role the Control Yuan should play, divergent opinions and reform plans have been put forward by the ruling and opposition parties, as well as by academics.

The DPP and some academics believe that the definition of the central government system is unclear, and that the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan function poorly, so they suggest that the government simply amend the constitution to abolish these institutions once and for all.

By abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan through a constitutional amendment, the government would turn the five branches of government into a three-branch model, and such a fundamental change would certainly be unacceptable to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the conservative camp.

Hence, it has been impossible to push this constitutional reform through the Legislative Yuan.

However, over the past few years, the overall political environment in Taiwan has drastically changed, and the ruling and opposition parties have started to move toward a consensus on the abolishment of these institutions.

For example, KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) in early October said that since the ruling and opposition parties have reached a consensus on lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 and abolishing the two yuans through constitutional amendments, he hoped that the legislature would be able to handle them in a timely manner.

After all, once the legislature passes the proposed amendments, the government must hold referendums on them within six months.

Also, the New Power Party caucus on Dec. 1 held a news conference at which it proposed five constitutional reforms, including the abolishment of the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan.

By trying to pass the National Human Rights Commission act, the Control Yuan has given the public the impression that it is attempting to expand its powers, with the result being that even the ruling DPP is opposed to the legislation.

In other words, since the abolishment of the two yuans is a goal that the DPP has worked hard to bring about for some time, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration should not allow the Control Yuan to increase its organizational framework and expand its powers.

Instead, the right thing to do is for the DPP to make an effort to work together with the opposition parties to display its political determination to amend the Constitution and abolish the Control Yuan.

Chang Sue-chung is a chair professor at Hungkuo Delin University of Technology.

Translated by Eddy Chang