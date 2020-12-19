Rohingya women in Bangladeshi refugee camps face odyssey of misery

Wed remotely to men in Malaysia, some embark on a journey by ship that in many cases does not lead them to their destination

By Sam Jahan, Haeril Halim and Sam Reeves / AFP, KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh





Stay in a squalid refugee camp — hopeless, starving and made to feel a burden — or leave, risking death, rape, human trafficking and months at sea to reach a husband you have never met.

This is the bleak choice many Rohingya women, already scarred from fleeing violent persecution in Myanmar, are now facing.

As conditions deteriorate in increasingly overcrowded Bangladeshi refugee camps, desperate parents are marrying off their daughters to Rohingya men thousands of kilometers away in Malaysia.

Illustration: Lance Liu

Wed by telephone or video apps, the girls have little say in such unions and rely on occasional calls to build a relationship with their new partners as they begin treacherous journeys to reach them.

“My parents kept asking me to find a way to reach Malaysia — living with them, I was just an extra mouth to feed,” Jannat Ara said about her marriage to Nur Alam, a Rohingya man who lives in Kuala Lumpur.

She has seven siblings, and the family had to share and survive on twice-monthly 25kg rations of rice.

Ara has never met the man she married via telephone from the refugee camp, but, after mounting pressure from relatives to seek him out, decided to leave.

She is one of the thousands of Rohingya, who are stateless and cannot travel abroad legally, forced to put their faith in husbands they do not know and the people smugglers paid to transport them.

Her clandestine route took her via rickshaw to port and from a small boat to a packed, dilapidated trawler.

However, Malaysia denied it entry and “after floating at sea for two months and seeing many people die, we returned to the place where we started,” the 20-year-old said after her return to the Bangladeshi refugee camp.

Arranged marriages are part of Rohingya custom, but in the Bangladeshi camps, families have little income and struggle to afford the traditional dowries required. Virtual weddings and international betrothals can seem an ideal solution.

At just 18, Somuda Begum was regarded as getting “too old” for marriage by relatives, and while proposals came from some families within the camp, they all demanded “a lot of money.”

“My parents could not fix my marriage, as my old father barely had any money to pay for a wedding. So he thought it would be better to send me to Malaysia instead,” she said.

Begum, one of 11 children, was shown a photograph of her prospective husband before the pair wed via video call — her in-laws and an imam were present in her family’s shack for the “ceremony,” her fiance on screen with his friends.

However, the journey into the unknown held some appeal.

“I often got frustrated hearing my mother and neighbors saying I was too old. I had no reason to say no. And deep inside I felt a bit happy that finally I would go and start my own family, away from this chaos,” she said.

Begum’s aging father, Mohammad Ledu, entrusted her to a middleman who pledged that for 30,000 takas (US$350), he would take her to Malaysia.

Instead, he took the money as soon she reached the boat and left her. She never reached her husband — turned away from its destination, the vessel drifted at sea for two months before the Bangladeshi coast guard rescued the passengers.

“We all thought she would have a better life, but all these efforts were in vain. Now they will not even return the money we paid,” Ledu said.

Charities warn that families in camps can be easily tricked, mistaking human traffickers and pimps for matchmakers offering brighter futures. The increase in attempts at sailings is driven by desperation at life in the camps, where refugee numbers have swelled to almost 1 million since a 2017 military crackdown in mostly Buddhist Myanmar, Arakan Project director Chris Lewa said.

“Conditions in Bangladesh are getting worse, there are more restrictions on movement, more overcrowding,” said Lewa, whose non-governmental organization tracks Rohingya boat journeys.

More than 100,000 Rohingya are registered with the UN in Muslim-majority Malaysia, but as they are denied citizenship, they remain in limbo.

The Rohingya men who have settled have few chances to assimilate — as refugees they cannot legally work and so most of them take low-paid construction labor.

While they might share a religion with about 60 percent of the population, they frequently face discrimination and harassment.

Most are unable to find local wives due to the stigma attached to marrying a refugee with few prospects or social standing.

“It’s very hard to find a wife in Malaysia. Malays do not want to marry” us, said Mahumudul Hasson Rashid, who fled Bangladesh five years ago.

This shortfall of brides is driving the demand for women and girls from the camps in Bangladesh.

Lonely men turn to relatives and matchmakers in the camps to organize unions, paying middlemen US$2,000 to US$3,000 to smuggle in women by land and boat.

“We do worry about this, but there is no other way. There is no other option since we do not have passports,” Rashid said.

Janu, whose husband is in Malaysia, insisted that she knew of the dangers before embarking on the journey to join him.

“I know it is dangerous, but I took the decision,” the 18-year-old said, adding that while her marriage was arranged by her parents, she went voluntarily to start a new life.

However, her journey turned out to be the stuff of nightmares.

Told the trip would take a week, she endured a 200-day ordeal as her crowded fishing trawler was blocked from landing in Malaysia and smugglers refused to release those on board until their relatives agreed to make extra payments.

“The captain told my husband that if he did not give money, he will torture and kill me and throw me into the sea,” she said.

As a growing number of passengers perished and, with no hope of reaching their intended destination, the smugglers eventually cut their losses and dumped their human cargo in northern Indonesia.

Janu and about 300 others who survived the voyage now find themselves in another refugee camp in the city of Lhokseumawe, but are hopeful that, once travel curbs are eased, they would be able to quietly cross to Malaysia.

Janu said that her fiancee sends money when he can, but added that “he has no plan to come here for me.”

Glorene Das, executive director of Tenaganita, an organization that works with migrants and refugees in Malaysia, said that girls and women remain vulnerable even if they reach their destination.

The community is “very closed” and, while little official data exist, domestic abuse is “most definitely” a concern because the women have few rights and little access to outside help, she said.

“We found cases of forced marriages and child marriages — it was the parents’ decision,” Das said.

Once the marriage is formalized, Rohingya husbands are also expected to financially support their in-laws.

Amerah, 18, has not seen her fiance — who is a construction worker in Malaysia — since she was six.

“As the marriage was arranged by my parents, I agreed. We cannot go beyond the opinion of our parents. I have not met my husband since the last time we saw each other when we were kids,” she said.

Their courtship was via WhatsApp and social media before she attempted to travel to join him.

Amerah expected seven days of sailing — instead she and her fellow passengers were adrift for seven months, battling sickness and malnutrition. Many did not survive.

Eventually, the traffickers abandoned them in northern Indonesia.

Listless and alone, having swapped one refugee camp for another, Amerah has little hope for the future.

“I don’t know when I will get married. I do almost nothing here,” she said. “I will follow whatever I am told to do.”