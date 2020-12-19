President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in a Facebook post on Friday last week called on opposition lawmakers to retract legislative motions to freeze or even cancel portions of budgets relating to the nation’s indigenous submarine, Advanced Jet Trainer and F-16 upgrade programs.
An additional motion tabled by opposition lawmakers also seeks to scupper the government’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday responded to Tsai’s criticisms, citing occasions when pan-green lawmakers had tabled motions to freeze the national defense and foreign relations budgets.
Tsai was once a legislator herself and should therefore understand that legislators are duty-bound to keep a close eye on the nation’s purse strings to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely, he said.
He also added that several of the motions had gained cross-party support and not all of them were the KMT’s motions.
On the face of it, Chiang’s rebuttal of Tsai’s criticisms appeared entirely reasonable, but the budget for the indigenous submarine program for the next fiscal year amounted to NT$10.5 billion (US$368.6 million), yet KMT motions proposed that the program’s budget be frozen at a minimum of NT$2 billion and a maximum of NT$5 billion.
This clearly demonstrates that the KMT’s interventions are not motivated by reasonable democratic oversight, but rather are an attempt to sabotage the domestic submarine program.
US and European military experts have for many years been sounding the alarm that the Taiwan Strait is a tinderbox waiting to explode, and the most likely location of a new conflict anywhere on the planet.
The Tsai administration has responded to the severity of the threat by clearly signaling to the international community the nation’s firm will to defend itself against China, rather than relying on help from the US and other nations. Aside from continuing to invest in asymmetric warfare capabilities and upgrading missile defense systems, the administration’s other major defense project is to accelerate the development of the nation’s primary coastal defense and combat platform: submarines.
Compared with other weapons systems, submarines are high-tech: a stealthy weapons platform that can carry out surprise attacks and reconnaissance, with a mobility and lethality that would threaten China’s military by a greater magnitude than is currently possible.
For this reason, if Taiwan is able to domestically develop a fleet of high-performance submarines, the nation would be on a significantly stronger defensive footing.
The submarine program is a vital defense project that deserves cross-party support. So long as the proposed budget is reasonable, the KMT has no cause to oppose it.
This is especially the case since Beijing on numerous occasions has explicitly stated that it reserves the right to use military force against Taiwan. The nation needs a credible strategic deterrent against China, and the submarines would provide this.
At present, the navy only has two 1980s diesel-electric submarines in its inventory. If, through the indigenous submarine building program, the navy’s inventory of combat-ready submarines could be increased to double digits, it would not only provide a potent signal to the world of Taiwan’s defensive autonomy, it would also strengthen the protection of the nation’s precious democratic achievements and economic development.
Yao Chung-yuan is a university professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense Strategic Planning Department.
Translated by Edward Jones
Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The relations between Australia and China have undergone abrupt changes. In the past six months, their economic ties have taken a sharp downward turn after 10 years of close exchanges. As part of Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, a Chinese official last month posted a fake photograph on social media showing an Australian soldier killing an Afghan child. Beijing is imposing anti-dumping tariffs of more than 200 percent on Australian wine. China, which once claimed that it would “blind” the “Five Eyes,” an intelligence-sharing partnership comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, is now singling out Australia. Beijing’s biggest bargaining
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The cover of Time magazine on Monday showed the year “2020” crossed out over the text: “The Worst Year Ever,” in capital letters. The question is what during this year has made it the worst. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is bad, but is it the worst thing that has happened? At the moment, it seems so, with nearly 73 million infected and more than 1.6 million dead. However, vaccines are arriving and, as time passes, this period might take on a different light. In China, where the virus originated, a new image of the world is taking shape. While human rights are