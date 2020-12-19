Submarines deserving of cross-party endorsement

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in a Facebook post on Friday last week called on opposition lawmakers to retract legislative motions to freeze or even cancel portions of budgets relating to the nation’s indigenous submarine, Advanced Jet Trainer and F-16 upgrade programs.

An additional motion tabled by opposition lawmakers also seeks to scupper the government’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday responded to Tsai’s criticisms, citing occasions when pan-green lawmakers had tabled motions to freeze the national defense and foreign relations budgets.

Tsai was once a legislator herself and should therefore understand that legislators are duty-bound to keep a close eye on the nation’s purse strings to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely, he said.

He also added that several of the motions had gained cross-party support and not all of them were the KMT’s motions.

On the face of it, Chiang’s rebuttal of Tsai’s criticisms appeared entirely reasonable, but the budget for the indigenous submarine program for the next fiscal year amounted to NT$10.5 billion (US$368.6 million), yet KMT motions proposed that the program’s budget be frozen at a minimum of NT$2 billion and a maximum of NT$5 billion.

This clearly demonstrates that the KMT’s interventions are not motivated by reasonable democratic oversight, but rather are an attempt to sabotage the domestic submarine program.

US and European military experts have for many years been sounding the alarm that the Taiwan Strait is a tinderbox waiting to explode, and the most likely location of a new conflict anywhere on the planet.

The Tsai administration has responded to the severity of the threat by clearly signaling to the international community the nation’s firm will to defend itself against China, rather than relying on help from the US and other nations. Aside from continuing to invest in asymmetric warfare capabilities and upgrading missile defense systems, the administration’s other major defense project is to accelerate the development of the nation’s primary coastal defense and combat platform: submarines.

Compared with other weapons systems, submarines are high-tech: a stealthy weapons platform that can carry out surprise attacks and reconnaissance, with a mobility and lethality that would threaten China’s military by a greater magnitude than is currently possible.

For this reason, if Taiwan is able to domestically develop a fleet of high-performance submarines, the nation would be on a significantly stronger defensive footing.

The submarine program is a vital defense project that deserves cross-party support. So long as the proposed budget is reasonable, the KMT has no cause to oppose it.

This is especially the case since Beijing on numerous occasions has explicitly stated that it reserves the right to use military force against Taiwan. The nation needs a credible strategic deterrent against China, and the submarines would provide this.

At present, the navy only has two 1980s diesel-electric submarines in its inventory. If, through the indigenous submarine building program, the navy’s inventory of combat-ready submarines could be increased to double digits, it would not only provide a potent signal to the world of Taiwan’s defensive autonomy, it would also strengthen the protection of the nation’s precious democratic achievements and economic development.

Yao Chung-yuan is a university professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense Strategic Planning Department.

Translated by Edward Jones