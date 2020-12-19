E Asia breeding ‘unhappiness gene’

By Wang Ching-ning





Taiwan last month sadly experienced a spate of suicides and attempted suicides by university students.

CNN on Nov. 30 reported that suicide deaths in Japan in October claimed more lives than COVID-19 has over the entire year.

Genetic disease research has shown that a comparatively high number of people from East Asia are genetically susceptible to depression. The good news is that by making changes to our environment — such as lifestyle and culture — we can reprogram our brains and increase our happiness.

East Asia should look to Australia — one of the happiest nations in the world — for inspiration and a potential model to emulate.

Australians do not place the same importance on competition in the way that East Asian societies do. Australian teachers and parents do not pressure students to become outstanding talents or child prodigies; instead they are encouraged to discover their own unique individuality.

There is a well-known saying in Australia, which is commonly attributed to US author and civil rights leader Howard Thurman: “Don’t ask what the world needs, ask what makes you come alive, and go and do that, because what the world needs is people who come alive.”

The University of Sydney is a good example of the Australian spirit. The school has produced a great many Nobel Prize laureates, and successful politicians and businesspeople, but its most outstanding and revered alumni are those who fought for their nation in two world wars.

The school’s ethos is that everyone possesses the ability to leave their own unique mark on this world and in their own inimitable way, but this does not necessarily mean upending the universe.

For instance, a mathematician alumnus that shares their love of the subject with their students or the first female to go to university within a Muslim family are both considered outstanding alumni in their own special way.

Australians believe that if everyone does the thing that they love in life, this has a beneficial effect on the whole of society.

This idea transcends the Taiwanese mentality of “work hard” and the northern European notion of “work smart” to a new, more evolved notion of “work happy.”

Working happy means replacing the deeply oppressive feeling of drudgery with a higher state of happiness and self-fulfillment, and Australians believe this is something that everyone can — and should — achieve.

For many Taiwanese, the main motivation for studying is to enter one of the “gold standard” professions, such as becoming a doctor or an engineer. With so many young Taiwanese having the same impossibly high goals and aspiring to a tiny handful of careers, this has created a pressure-cooker environment of cutthroat competition and stress.

In Taiwan it is a commonly held belief that to be a doctor you need an outstanding educational record in mathematics and the sciences, but in Australia it is believed that people with excellent interpersonal skills make the best doctors.

Consequently, in Australia, students with a background in the social sciences often make the best doctors. By contrast, those with a natural gift for mathematics and the sciences often make good chefs, since an ability to make precise adjustments to flavor and seasoning, as well as an understanding of the scientific relationship between different ingredients, is fundamental to modern cookery.

It is for this reason that Australian professional culinary arts qualifications specifically state that budding chefs must possess a mathematical mind.

By contrast to Taiwan, Chinese students do not scramble for places in the medical profession, because it is not considered to be a particularly lucrative career.

Similarly, in Australia, the engineering profession is not as coveted a career as it once was due to intense competition from Chinese and Indian immigrants. For this reason, many Australian engineers have opted for a career change, moving into industries where there is less competition and the salaries are higher, such as transportation, mining or arboriculture.

Australians attach a great deal of importance to their working environment and they take great care to avoid occupational hazards. For this reason, during the summer, if the weather becomes too hot, work is suspended or machines are used to carry out dangerous tasks.

This means that women can carry out blue-collar jobs with ease and there are a large number of South Korean women engaged in outdoor work. Australia’s non-hierarchical working culture is a key draw for many South Korean immigrants, who can live a much happier life than they could at home, where suicide is the No. 1 cause of death among young people.

Part of the problem is East Asia’s large population — resources are scarce, so competition is fierce. The problem is compounded by the collectivist nature of the culture, which means that everyone pursues the same narrow set of impossibly high goals, rather than reflecting on what sort of a life would suit them best and what makes them happy.

In East Asian societies there is a universal belief that people must be “outstanding talents” to make a worthwhile contribution to society. There is a failure to understand that it is more important to let people develop their own potential and that this has a value to society all of its own.

East Asia is unconsciously creating societies that breed an “unhappiness gene” among as much as 80 percent of the population.

Wang Ching-ning is a medical information analyst.

Translated by Edward Jones