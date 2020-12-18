The relations between Australia and China have undergone abrupt changes. In the past six months, their economic ties have taken a sharp downward turn after 10 years of close exchanges. As part of Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, a Chinese official last month posted a fake photograph on social media showing an Australian soldier killing an Afghan child. Beijing is imposing anti-dumping tariffs of more than 200 percent on Australian wine. China, which once claimed that it would “blind” the “Five Eyes,” an intelligence-sharing partnership comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, is now singling out Australia. Beijing’s biggest bargaining
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The cover of Time magazine on Monday showed the year “2020” crossed out over the text: “The Worst Year Ever,” in capital letters. The question is what during this year has made it the worst. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is bad, but is it the worst thing that has happened? At the moment, it seems so, with nearly 73 million infected and more than 1.6 million dead. However, vaccines are arriving and, as time passes, this period might take on a different light. In China, where the virus originated, a new image of the world is taking shape. While human rights are
The so-called “Taiwan question” — regarding Taiwan’s future status in the international community — is often described by China’s communist leaders, and by Western academics, as “the unfinished business of the Chinese Civil War.” That is why former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger presses Taiwan to accept Beijing’s rule, warning that “China will not wait forever.” It is also why Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) echoes that the matter “cannot be passed from one generation to another.” However, inevitably affecting Taiwan’s fate is China’s own future, because the continued rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) represents the larger