In response to Chinese warplanes’ frequent harassment of Taiwan over the past few months, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her Double Ten National Day address that the nation’s prospects depend on regional peace and stability, and that only by enhancing its national defense capabilities can it lower the risk of military conflict and guarantee Taiwan’s security.
At this time of tension across the Taiwan Strait, universities, as well as having social responsibilities, should contribute to national security.
Through cooperative arrangements, top universities could apply their academic resources to improve the nation’s capabilities in the research and innovation of defense technology, and cultivate outstanding professionals in defense strategy and management.
Taiwan has largely depended on its military academies to cultivate such leaders, but changing global politics and the rapid development of science and technology are making it crucial to cultivate talent in international information security.
Research universities should cooperate with military academies to nurture people with high-quality defense and cutting-edge science and technology skills for Taiwan’s military so that men and women would join the ranks of the nation’s guardians.
For example, in the US, universities such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Carnegie Mellon have long contributed to the country’s armed forces.
They have produced many high-ranking military leaders, such as former US secretary of state Colin Powell, who graduated from George Washington University, and four-star General Mark Milley, a graduate of Princeton, who as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the US’ most senior active-duty general.
On Nov. 23, National Sun Yat-sen University signed an agreement with the Ministry of National Defense to cultivate elite talent in the defense field by offering a bachelor’s degree in national defense.
The course would connect teaching resources from the armed forces and the university, allowing them to share and combine their fields of expertise.
The students during their four years of study would combine academic learning with military training, thus assisting them to become excellent army, navy and air force officers well-versed in cultural and military matters.
The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps would enable university students to change track and join the armed forces.
No matter what department they study in, they could choose to enter the army, navy, air force, reserve, military police or political warfare units.
For example, those studying degrees related to information science might choose to join the Information, Communication and Electronic Warfare Force.
The ministry would pay all of their college fees and expenses, as well as provide subsidies each semester for their supplies, books and living expenses. They could start work as soon as they graduate, with a monthly salary of nearly NT$50,000.
Modern-day teaching in military academies emphasizes producing officers who have holistic perspectives and diverse abilities. If the academies collaborate with research universities, the two kinds of institutions can exchange and learn from each other’s strengths.
Exchanges between university lecturers and military academics would encourage them to collaborate in research on advanced combat technology.
It would be good to see more men and women choosing to join the armed forces. Top universities are duty-bound to help safeguard Taiwan’s national security. Hopefully they will have the courage to shoulder this responsibility.
Cheng Ying-yao is president of National Sun Yat-sen University.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The early 1990s Hollywood science fiction blockbuster Universal Soldier featured part-cyborg, part-genetically enhanced “super soldiers.” Three decades later, China appears to be taking its first step toward making biologically enhanced troops a reality. US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe made the claim in an opinion piece, titled “China is national security threat No. 1,” published on Thursday last week by the Wall Street Journal. Ratcliffe wrote that China is developing “world-class capabilities in emerging technologies” and US intelligence shows this includes “conducting human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army [PLA] in the hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced
The relations between Australia and China have undergone abrupt changes. In the past six months, their economic ties have taken a sharp downward turn after 10 years of close exchanges. As part of Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, a Chinese official last month posted a fake photograph on social media showing an Australian soldier killing an Afghan child. Beijing is imposing anti-dumping tariffs of more than 200 percent on Australian wine. China, which once claimed that it would “blind” the “Five Eyes,” an intelligence-sharing partnership comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, is now singling out Australia. Beijing’s biggest bargaining
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute is an independent authority specializing in research into armed conflict, arms control and disarmament. The institute recently published a report on the global arms market reminding the international community to take heed: Last year, China sold the second-largest share of military equipment, behind the US. It is China’s fifth consecutive year in second position, far ahead of Russia. Due to the unavailability of sales data for Chinese guided-missile production and its shipbuilding industry, these numbers are not included in the data, making it impossible to pin down the extent of Chinese arms sales. The same is
The so-called “Taiwan question” — regarding Taiwan’s future status in the international community — is often described by China’s communist leaders, and by Western academics, as “the unfinished business of the Chinese Civil War.” That is why former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger presses Taiwan to accept Beijing’s rule, warning that “China will not wait forever.” It is also why Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) echoes that the matter “cannot be passed from one generation to another.” However, inevitably affecting Taiwan’s fate is China’s own future, because the continued rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) represents the larger