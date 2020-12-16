Universities can do their part to boost our defense

By Cheng Ying-yao 鄭英耀





In response to Chinese warplanes’ frequent harassment of Taiwan over the past few months, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her Double Ten National Day address that the nation’s prospects depend on regional peace and stability, and that only by enhancing its national defense capabilities can it lower the risk of military conflict and guarantee Taiwan’s security.

At this time of tension across the Taiwan Strait, universities, as well as having social responsibilities, should contribute to national security.

Through cooperative arrangements, top universities could apply their academic resources to improve the nation’s capabilities in the research and innovation of defense technology, and cultivate outstanding professionals in defense strategy and management.

Taiwan has largely depended on its military academies to cultivate such leaders, but changing global politics and the rapid development of science and technology are making it crucial to cultivate talent in international information security.

Research universities should cooperate with military academies to nurture people with high-quality defense and cutting-edge science and technology skills for Taiwan’s military so that men and women would join the ranks of the nation’s guardians.

For example, in the US, universities such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Carnegie Mellon have long contributed to the country’s armed forces.

They have produced many high-ranking military leaders, such as former US secretary of state Colin Powell, who graduated from George Washington University, and four-star General Mark Milley, a graduate of Princeton, who as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the US’ most senior active-duty general.

On Nov. 23, National Sun Yat-sen University signed an agreement with the Ministry of National Defense to cultivate elite talent in the defense field by offering a bachelor’s degree in national defense.

The course would connect teaching resources from the armed forces and the university, allowing them to share and combine their fields of expertise.

The students during their four years of study would combine academic learning with military training, thus assisting them to become excellent army, navy and air force officers well-versed in cultural and military matters.

The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps would enable university students to change track and join the armed forces.

No matter what department they study in, they could choose to enter the army, navy, air force, reserve, military police or political warfare units.

For example, those studying degrees related to information science might choose to join the Information, Communication and Electronic Warfare Force.

The ministry would pay all of their college fees and expenses, as well as provide subsidies each semester for their supplies, books and living expenses. They could start work as soon as they graduate, with a monthly salary of nearly NT$50,000.

Modern-day teaching in military academies emphasizes producing officers who have holistic perspectives and diverse abilities. If the academies collaborate with research universities, the two kinds of institutions can exchange and learn from each other’s strengths.

Exchanges between university lecturers and military academics would encourage them to collaborate in research on advanced combat technology.

It would be good to see more men and women choosing to join the armed forces. Top universities are duty-bound to help safeguard Taiwan’s national security. Hopefully they will have the courage to shoulder this responsibility.

Cheng Ying-yao is president of National Sun Yat-sen University.

Translated by Julian Clegg