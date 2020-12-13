Bilingualism necessary
I read with some interest your article looking at the possibility of Taiwan becoming a Chinese/English bilingual nation by 2030 (“Bilingual nation, modern nation: is it 2030 yet?” Dec. 7, page 8).
I certainly support this idea, as I have seen that the US, my own nation, has been in essence bi- (and tri-, and quadri-) lingual for decades.
Some would call this an overstatement, but that is not true.
Just take a look around virtually any city in any US state: Signage for important events, communication in local institutions and language used in formulating policies is invariably in two and more languages (Spanish being the most common, and with millions of Americans speaking Spanish at home, it has become the true second language in the US).
Even beyond this, the “melting pot” that is the US has long worked with and accepted various languages and cultures — this is not to say that there has not been a lot of objection to making the US a bilingual nation, but these complaints are for the most part ignored.
Your article points out various approaches and expectations surrounding the policy, but the bottom line is simply that Taiwan recognizes that English has become the true international language and that English skills are needed, veritably daily, in situations in life, education and work.
Talk all you want about policy, expectations, incentive, training, scores on tests and cultural norms — the principal hope and necessity is just that: It is daily, quotidian, unavoidable, virtually everywhere, in almost every country.
Becoming a bilingual nation surpasses all of these expectations and probabilities, and simply becomes something that most people want and need to get by in today’s world.
It is fundamental, essential and an obligation.
I am in my way part of Taiwan’s effort. I am a teacher at a university, using English almost entirely in my classes.
To be sure, I find that this is exactly what students want — they do not want me to practice my Chinese in front of them. That is a veritable joke, and one that quite a few teachers in Taiwan like to trot out.
It is all about English, that is the core focus and aim, and understandably so.
Therefore, I am doing my best to inculcate my students in the English language, a language at once intricate and relatively simple.
As far as I can see, students have appreciated my efforts. Their English ranges from pretty good to not-so-good, but they keep trying. I can see even now, based on such endeavor and education, at least the strong possibility that Taiwan could achieve its aims and dreams by 2030.
David Pendery
Associate professor, National Taipei University of Business
