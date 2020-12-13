EDITORIAL: Home care challenges set to worsen

Health authorities on Sunday last week defended subsidizing the treatment of migrant workers diagnosed with COVID-19, but the issue highlights a much larger problem that the government has yet to solve: Many families with elderly or sick members at home cannot provide them with the care that they need — some cannot afford a caregiver, while others simply cannot find one.

The search for a caregiver has become more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic as stricter regulations have made hiring foreign workers more challenging. Families that shoulder the caregiving themselves encounter their own challenges, such as a lack of training or difficulty coping with the physical and mental stress of caring for someone long-term. Lifting patients out of bed requires great strength and being responsible for someone with dementia can be more taxing than some people can handle.

The challenges were highlighted in January last year when a man surnamed Wu (吳) was found to have hanged himself, and his father — who Wu had been caring for at home — was found dead in Wu’s vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Reports of elder abuse are increasing. On a national scale, cases of elder abuse increased nearly fourfold over a 10-year period, from 2,271 in 2008 to 7,745 in 2018, New Taipei City Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Center director Hsu Chih-chi (許芝綺) said on June 15, citing statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The problem will only worsen if not addressed, as 16 percent of Taiwanese are aged 65 or older, a figure expected to rise to 20 percent in the next five years.

Part of the solution is to train caregivers and provide them with support. In July, the Taipei City Government launched a training program for migrant workers hired as caregivers, after nearly 97 percent of those surveyed said that they lacked sufficient training.

Government support of such an important industry is a step in the right direction, but why are migrant workers being hired for jobs they are not qualified to do? The simplest answer might be that Taiwanese are unwilling to do the work — perhaps because the pay is too low, or because society does not perceive caregiving as a profession.

An article posted on the Taiwan Business Topics section of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei’s Web site reported that migrant caregivers are paid about NT$17,000 per month, which is well below minimum wage. In 2015, the average wage was NT$15,000, until the Indonesian government became involved.

As migrant workers must pay brokerage fees, they typically only earn about NT$10,000 per month, the article said, adding that the Taiwan International Workers Association advocates a government-to-government approach that would abolish such fees. The association would like to see salaries raised, but also sympathizes with the financial burden of families needing to hire caregivers, it added.

Tackling the issue will require the government to improve the public perception of caregiving as a profession by setting a competitive minimum salary — with migrant caregivers receiving equal pay with Taiwanese, or more if brokerage fees are involved — and subsidizing families who care for relatives at home, instead of sending them to a nursing home or hospital.

A public awareness campaign will be needed to improve perceptions of caregiving as a career, and training programs will need to be set up and promoted at vocational high schools or universities.

Caregiving as an occupation will gain increasing importance in Taiwan. As many hospitals are overburdened, home care might be the only viable solution. The government needs a national-level policy to meet the challenges of caregiving.