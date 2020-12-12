Bringing in new citizens might solve labor issues

By Shen Nai-hsun 沈迺訓





The financial black hole in the Labor Insurance Program has been a continual problem for the government. Officials cannot afford to ignore it, but they also worry that handling the issue might endanger their hold on power.

If reform of the program does not start soon, the Labor Insurance Fund is likely to go bankrupt by 2026, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) told a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan on Nov. 25, adding that by then, NT$80 billion to NT$100 billion (US$2.85 billion to US$3.51 billion) would need to be allocated to the program.

In other words, if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not take effective action, her successor must deal with the fund’s bankruptcy.

Hsu’s statement gave the sense that the government might test the waters before pushing for reform.

During the presidential campaign earlier this year, candidates from the pan-blue and pan-green camps proposed labor policies that included allocating more money to the fund. The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), pledged to allocate about NT$100 billion to the fund within two years, while Tsai pledged to appropriate about NT$20 billion per year to bolster the program.

Such bidding-style policies are intended to win temporary voter support, but in practice, they are mere placebos. The Bureau of Labor Insurance’s latest data show that the actuarial value of the fund’s accrued benefits was about NT$11.0239 trillion at the end of last year, but the deposited reserve funds were only about NT$791.8 billion.

The government has not found the resources to cover more than NT$10 trillion in hidden liabilities. In other words, whether the government throws another NT$20 billion or NT$50 billion into the fund as proposed, this would only be a drop in the ocean, and not enough to close the financial black hole.

Given the size of the central government’s annual budget of about NT$2 trillion, allocating at least NT$20 billion per year to the fund would mean putting 1 percent of the annual budget into this bottomless money pit, money that could be used for public infrastructure, which would generate revenue for the national treasury.

Countries around the world are of the opinion that excessive expenditure on social welfare is a path to financial difficulty.

Other policy tools are available besides the traditional solution of “delaying payout, paying more and getting less.”

The long-term solution is of course to increase the number of payers.

For example, attracting more immigrants from Hong Kong, or adopting other immigration policies, such as the naturalization of migrant workers, would increase the number of payers into the fund.

As long as complementary measures and the immigration policies are implemented together, such a policy should be feasible.

In particular, since reaching its peak in 2015, the working-age population has declined each year. Due to the low birthrate, fewer workers are paying into the fund to support an increasing number of beneficiaries. The birthrate crisis is leading to an aging labor market and a personnel shortage.

Although a looser immigration policy might cause unforeseen social issues, it might remedy the nation’s financial, economic and employment problems — given this, it is worth further study.

Shen Nai-hsun is a former confidential secretary of the Kaohsiung City Government.

Translated by Eddy Chang