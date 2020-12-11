[ LETTER ]

Regulate religious activities

A procession held by the Monga Qingshan Temple (艋舺青山宮) in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) over the past several days and nights has caused public resentment by setting off huge amounts of fireworks and firecrackers, which caused a great deal of noise as well as traffic congestion. Even Vice President William Lai (賴清德) canceled his scheduled attendance at a peace offering ritual on Tuesday evening to avoid further disrupting traffic for people living in the area.

I ride a bus on Heping W Road every day after work, so I saw the magnificent altar set up for the procession, the bright lights and the din tao (陣頭) performance troupes stretching out for several hundred meters. It was an especially lively traditional religious activity, but it was also an imposition on other road users and a burden on the police officers assigned to direct traffic.

People angrily complained about the thunderous fireworks that roared all night long until dawn, seriously disturbing the normally quiet hours for local residents.

Everyone enjoys freedom of religion, and religious activities can be extended within reasonable limits, but social order and environmental protection should also be taken into consideration. Religious activities should not infringe on the rights of others.

It would be better if strict rules were set for major outdoor religious events. The area used for such activities should be limited in such a way as to encroach as little as possible on public spaces. The public’s right to move around should be the chief consideration for temple processions. The types and quantity of fireworks and firecrackers used should be restricted, as should the hours during which they can be set off. In particular, all related activities should cease after 10pm.

The authorities should set conditions for applying to hold such processions, along with warranty clauses, penalties for infringement and so on. Only if such steps are taken will the public take a positive view of religious activities.

Chen Ho-wen

New Taipei City