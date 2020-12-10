Walter Lohman On Taiwan: A Congressional Update

The world is intently focused on the results of the 2020 US presidential election — and understandably so. The US is the most powerful country in the world. What its president says and does matters enormously, not least to Taiwan. US foreign policy, however, is not just an executive branch thing. In fact, in some ways, Congress matters more than any passing occupant of the Oval Office. This has certainly been the case with Taiwan policy. Going back to the days of the “China Lobby,” when that phrase referred to the ROC, Congress has kept administrations honest on Taiwan. The Taiwan