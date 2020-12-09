China Lobby supported KMT
In regards to Walter Lohman’s article “A Congressional Update” in his On Taiwan column (“Walter Lohman On Taiwan: A Congressional Update,” Dec. 7, page 6), once again it is repeated that Republicans — in this case the China Lobby — supported “Taiwan.”
They did not: They supported the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) regime, because they opposed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The China Lobby and the administration of former US president Dwight D. Eisenhower, notably former US secretary of state John Foster Dulles and former CIA director Allen Dulles, opposed any manifestation of democracy or independence for the people of Taiwan, branding any such stirrings as evidence of “communist dupes.”
The first support for human rights for Taiwanese was from former US president Jimmy Carter. Before that, all Democratic, and especially Republican, administrations were strong supporters of Chiang and opponents of freedom for Taiwan.
Repeatedly giving space to this distorts the history of Taiwan and blackens the name of the people who fought for democracy and independence.
Michael Newsham
Taichung
