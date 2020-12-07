Rural digitalization push needed

By Du Yu 杜宇





Although the COVID-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on the world economy, it is also speeding up the development of the digital economy.

Digital skills are becoming increasingly deeply embedded in all fields, and a technological and industrial revolution centered on big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is surging ahead.

At the same time as promoting digital technology and generating new economic momentum, countries around the world are worried about whether the digital divide between rich and poor, urban and rural, and the younger and older generations will give rise to new problems and hidden risks.

In Taiwan, the gap between rich and poor is constantly widening, as is the gap between those who live in the city and countryside. As Taiwan becomes an aged society, there are increasing numbers of older people who face digital barriers.

The government has not devoted anywhere near enough concern, scientific research, policy initiatives, economic leverage or human resources to deal with this problem.

Consequently, we can expect to face more serious challenges.

Aging rural populations are a widespread phenomenon. There are many rural areas around the world that have no access to information and communications technology services, and cannot afford them.

This urban-rural divide requires greater financial support and infrastructure if it is to be bridged.

According to a survey by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, “innovation” and “digital skills” are vitally important for improving the livelihood of those who work or own small farms, ensuring food and nutrition security, and improving resilience to climate change.

To this end, we need to create favorable conditions for the digitalization of agriculture by accelerating broadband construction, developing digital skills, and making better connections between research and development on the one hand and end-users on the other, as well as instituting laws and regulations to safeguard farmers’ data rights.

The UN International Telecommunication Union is making strenuous efforts to turn the digital revolution into a development revolution. Its initiatives include assisting farmers to make full use of new technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence, to boost agricultural production while simultaneously protecting the environment.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, rural digitalization is proceeding at a rather slow pace.

China has in the past few years been determinedly developing its digital economy.

Last month, the Chinese government announced an implementation plan to help older people overcome difficulties in using smart technologies. The plan proposes 20 measures to help older people in seven areas of their lives, including going out, living, seeking medical treatment, shopping, entertainment, leisure and official procedures.

Through a combination of government guidance and social efforts, the plan seeks to turn the stumbling blocks of digitalization into stepping stones that enable older people to have a share in the benefits of informatization development.

The care and concern we show for older people today is also care and concern for our own futures.

The advent of artificial intelligence has led to many inconveniences in the daily lives of older people, and they are especially serious for those who live in remote, rural areas.

People living in such environments might even develop a fear of smart gadgets and equipment.

Similarly, the trend of digitalization in agriculture is also having a major impact on traditional farming and on the old ways of marketing agricultural products.

The relatively low extent of digitalization in Taiwan’s agricultural industry leads to imbalances between production and marketing that have become an almost normal state of affairs.

How can older people, including farmers, be helped to cross over the digital chasm and smoothly blend in to digital life? How can they adapt to the transformations that are taking place around them? How can older farmers enjoy a happy and peaceful old age? What kinds of multidimensional services can be provided for them?

These are important questions for the government to deal with.

Eliminating digital barriers for older people requires strong support from state policies. In this digital age, we should not allow anyone to fall behind. If those in charge cannot solve these problems, they should hand the task over to the experts.

Du Yu is an expert in the field of agricultural economics.

Translated by Julian Clegg