Biden offers transatlantic embrace to EU’s already open arms

Europe aims to bring Washington back into the multilateral system to shape developments in policy areas ranging from trade to health

Bloomberg





A transatlantic alliance fractured by US President Donald Trump’s unilateral trade policies appeared headed for repair as both US president-elect Joe Biden and Europe signaled an urgency to rejoin a united front against China’s ascendancy in the global economy.

“The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what used to be our — allies on the same page,” Biden told New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. “It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies.”

Meanwhile, in Brussels, the EU is making a sweeping proposal for cooperation with the incoming Biden administration to counter the influence of countries like China and Russia.

“This combined power and influence is indispensable to anchor global cooperation,” the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said in a strategy paper published on Wednesday. “Our joint commitment is essential in a world where authoritarian powers seek to subvert democracies, aggressive actors try to destabilize regions and institutions, and closed economies exploit the openness our own societies depend on.”

The Trump administration and the EU have been at loggerheads over issues ranging from digital taxes on large tech companies, to aircraft subsidies and the leadership of the WTO.

High on the list of potential economic risks in a second Trump term was a tariff dispute between the US and Europe, which Trump has called worse than China when it comes to cross-border commerce.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for a “revamped transatlantic partnership” under the Biden administration.

“We hope that everything will be improved — on all subjects, on all issues,” Borrell told reporters in the Belgian capital when presenting the commission’s strategy paper. “We expect that we can build a better partnership.”

Alluding to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, Borrell said that the EU’s goal with Biden is “to make multilateralism great again.”

In his public remarks over the past few weeks, Biden is confirming interest in a renewed multilateral approach to address trade imbalances with the US’ traditional allies.

For the EU, the aim is to bring the US back into the multilateral system that the country was instrumental in forging after World War II and leverage transatlantic unity to shape global developments in policy areas ranging from trade to health.

In his interview with the New York Times, Biden said he would not immediately scupper the trade agreement Trump in January reached with China and would review it before making any decisions.

The deal, billed as the first step in a series, led to a ceasefire on tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and pledges from Beijing to purchase more US goods.

“I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs,” Biden said. “I’m not going to prejudice my options.”

Biden told Friedman that he would first conduct a full review of the “phase one” trade deal and consult with allies in Asia and Europe “so we can develop a coherent strategy.”

The yuan weakened against the US dollar immediately after the news.

As part of the trade deal, China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods by US$200 billion through next year, but it is nowhere close to meeting those targets.

The latest data through the end of last month show that China had only bought about 44 percent of the promised amount for this year.

Both the US and China left tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods in place after the deal was signed.

Asked about Biden’s views, the Chinese Ministry of a Foreign Affairs reiterated its previous comments, with ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) telling reporters on Wednesday that resolving trade disputes with the US requires mutual respect.

Biden said that he hopes to tackle China’s “abusive practices,” including “stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies to corporations,” as well as forcing “tech transfers” from US companies to their Chinese counterparts.

However, the US needs “leverage” to deal with China, Biden said in the interview, adding that “in my view, we don’t have it yet.”

To build that, the US needs a bipartisan consensus at home for government-led investments in research and development, infrastructure, and education to better compete with China, he said.

“I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first,” he said, citing industries such as energy, biotechnology, advanced materials and artificial intelligence as key ones for large-scale investment in research.

Biden’s position on tariffs should not come as a big surprise to the Chinese government, Beijing-based research firm Trivium China cofounder Trey McArver said.

“Of much greater concern for leaders in Beijing are US measures that keep Chinese firms from accessing US technology,” McArver said. “More generally, the consensus in Beijing is that, no matter who is in the White House, relations with the US will be tense for the foreseeable future.”

On the campaign trail, Biden’s advisers alluded to him taking a gradual approach on China tariffs, saying that he would prioritize domestic issues like investing in research and development, and US manufacturing to compete with Beijing from a position of strength.

Other analysts said that the Biden’s latest comments could signal a cooling off of tensions between the two nations as he focuses attention on more immediate problems facing the US economy, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most likely the new US president would spend his first year in office on domestic issues,” said Larry Hu (胡偉俊), an economist at Macquarie Group. “It could give a respite to both sides, whose relationship has deteriorated a lot since 2018.”

Still, Biden’s pledge to work with allies could signify a broader threat to China.

“After the past four years, it is difficult to expect a normalization of the bilateral relationship immediately,” said Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. “As long as China continues to buy more from the US and commit to the ‘phase one’ agreement, the US will say: ‘why not.’ Nonetheless, as most people expect, Biden’s administration will work closely with allies in his China policy.”