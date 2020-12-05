[ LETTER ]

Taxing toward justice

Newspaper reports have said that the Cabinet plans to propose nine measures to curb real-estate speculation, such as adjusting the house tax exemptions on the residential use of private real estate through an amendment to the House Tax Act (房屋稅條例) to prevent owners from dividing property to avoid paying house tax.

However, this is putting the cart before the horse. The Cabinet should instead look at imposing a land value tax based on an owner registry. It could even adopt a progressive tax rate if necessary. Why should it regulate the dividing of real estate?

The government could set up an owner registry based on actual transaction prices and the area where a house is located. It could then levy taxes based on the total transaction value and the “ability to pay” principle.

To achieve housing justice, it could cut taxes based on the registered residents’ per capita living space, so a household with multiple small units would not pay a high tax rate. To lighten the tax burden on residences for personal use, it could give taxpayers the option of choosing which of their properties would benefit from the tax cuts.

Finally, it should impose higher taxes on empty houses and lower taxes on sublet houses to encourage house owners to sublet. This would not only increase housing supply to meet demand, but also ease pressure on the government to build more social housing.

Lee Chi-sheng

New Taipei City