Taxing toward justice
Newspaper reports have said that the Cabinet plans to propose nine measures to curb real-estate speculation, such as adjusting the house tax exemptions on the residential use of private real estate through an amendment to the House Tax Act (房屋稅條例) to prevent owners from dividing property to avoid paying house tax.
However, this is putting the cart before the horse. The Cabinet should instead look at imposing a land value tax based on an owner registry. It could even adopt a progressive tax rate if necessary. Why should it regulate the dividing of real estate?
The government could set up an owner registry based on actual transaction prices and the area where a house is located. It could then levy taxes based on the total transaction value and the “ability to pay” principle.
To achieve housing justice, it could cut taxes based on the registered residents’ per capita living space, so a household with multiple small units would not pay a high tax rate. To lighten the tax burden on residences for personal use, it could give taxpayers the option of choosing which of their properties would benefit from the tax cuts.
Finally, it should impose higher taxes on empty houses and lower taxes on sublet houses to encourage house owners to sublet. This would not only increase housing supply to meet demand, but also ease pressure on the government to build more social housing.
Lee Chi-sheng
New Taipei City
Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law and a number of other democratic and human rights issues continue to strain relations between the UK and China. The tense situation has significantly decreased the likelihood of British Royal Navy ships being able to continue their practice of docking in Hong Kong’s harbor for resupply — a not altogether unpredictable development. In a Nov. 19 online speech to parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier would next year lead a British and allied task group to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Johnson
President-elect Biden and his team soon will confront a raging pandemic, a severe economic crisis, demands for progress in addressing racial injustices, intensifying climate-induced crises, and strained relations with allies and partners in many parts of the world. They will be oriented to view China as America’s greatest geostrategic challenge, but not the most immediate threat to the health and prosperity of the American people. Amidst this daunting inheritance, US-Taiwan relations will stand out as a bright spot, an example of progress that should be sustained. There are strong reasons for optimism about the continued development of US-Taiwan relations in the
Universities and colleges are bearing the brunt of Taiwan’s falling birthrate. Many schools have already closed down, while lower-ranking institutions find themselves in a precarious position. The Ministry of Education has said that more than 40 private senior-high schools, universities and colleges are already in a critical situation. When schools are forced to close, the impact is felt not just by students, who can easily transfer to other schools, but even more so by teachers and other staff, for whom it is hard to change track in the middle of their careers. A Cabinet meeting on Nov. 19 approved a draft
I was probably the first professor in Taiwan to teach a university-level food safety class and a postgraduate food toxicology course. During the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), I participated in discussions to allow imports of US beef containing traces of ractopamine, and was part of the decision to permit imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive. I am not an expert on ractopamine, as I have never done any research on the drug, but I have taught classes about the health dangers of foods containing traces of harmful substances. When US beef imports were about to be allowed,