Several university students have committed suicide lately. These sad incidents make us all feel grief and sorrow. Some student counseling centers have said they are sometimes unable to help students in urgent need due to a shortage of staff.
Furthermore, despite the homeroom teacher system at most Taiwanese universities, lecturers are often too busy to offer assistance at critical moments.
These cases show that none of the students’ “tangible” significant others — such as lecturers, schoolmates, family members and close friends — were able to provide timely assistance.
Under such circumstances, perhaps we can turn to “intangible” significant others, such as mentors or counselors, to help to save young people suffering from emotional disturbances.
Such intangible spiritual teachers live in publications such as novels, illustrated books and self-help books, as well as audio and video resources such as music and movies.
The characters in such materials can serve as intangible counseling staff for university students, helping them to come back from the low points in their lives, and regain the inner power that they need to deal with a difficult situation.
This use of reading materials as assistance in emotional healing and the enhancement of mental health is called “bibliotherapy” or “healing reading.”
The concept that reading can soothe people’s mind goes far back in time, and the approach has been popular overseas for many years. For example, in May, the BBC’s 6 Minute English ran an episode titled “The soothing power of books,” introducing the concept of bibliotherapy.
Why can reading soothe our mind? There is nothing new under the sun: Many people have lived through similar hardships and suffering in the long history of human civilization. People of former times recorded their stories by putting them into words, music and songs.
Through interaction with such materials, readers can come to understand that they are not the only one suffering such hardship, and they can relate to the content with a sense of identification, which can help relieve the negative emotions accumulated in their hearts, thereby making it possible to permit the catharsis of emotions.
By seeing how the characters in these texts have solved their problems, readers might gain insights and learn how to solve their own emotional problems.
Based on this, every library, students’ counseling center and university department should set up a special corner with healing materials. It could be decorated as a warm and soothing space, so that students can at least have a shelter to go to at times when they are troubled and helpless.
In that corner, they can find their intangible significant others who are always willing to accompany, listen and empathize with them, while they share their happiness and sorrow with each other. By doing so, we might be able to catch one or more young people when they fall.
Some of Taiwan’s university and public libraries have already set up such sections, including National Tsing Hua University Library in Hsinchu City, National Chung Cheng University Library in Chiayi County, the Taichung Public Library and Taitung County’s Luye Township Library.
By applying this method, they uphold a humanitarian spirit and fulfill their social responsibility and serve as good examples to us all.
Chen Su-may Sheih is a professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Library and Information Science.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law and a number of other democratic and human rights issues continue to strain relations between the UK and China. The tense situation has significantly decreased the likelihood of British Royal Navy ships being able to continue their practice of docking in Hong Kong’s harbor for resupply — a not altogether unpredictable development. In a Nov. 19 online speech to parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier would next year lead a British and allied task group to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Johnson
While the nation grapples with its falling birthrate, it is also imperative to address how parents are raising their children. The phenomenon of “dinosaur parents” — who lash out at teachers, store staff or people on the street when confronted about their children misbehaving — has been an issue for a while, but there seems to be an uncomfortably high number of incidents making the news lately. On Saturday, a preschool teacher on an online forum wrote about a mother who often visited the school and screamed at the staff for various reasons — including her child being late to school
Americans tend to think of Vietnam as a war that split the US rather than as a country in today’s world. Vietnamese are of course way past that. The country does not have any US Electoral College votes, but if it did, they would be cast enthusiastically for US President Donald Trump. When I told a group of university students at a park in Ho Chi Minh City that I was from the US, they asked: “Do you know why we love Trump?” “Uhhh, is it because he hates China?” I asked back. “Yeah,” the group responded in unison. With a 1,000-year history of
According to newspaper reports, the Ministry of Education has responded to a teacher-student romance — between a 34-year-old female professor, surnamed Lin (林), and a male graduate student — that occurred several years ago while Lin was still an associate professor serving as the student’s master’s thesis adviser at National Taipei University of Technology. The ministry said the university’s lecturer evaluation committee has passed a resolution to issue a written warning to Lin for breaching her contract, and suspend subsidies for the department at which she teaches for one year. The ministry also said that the case fell under the