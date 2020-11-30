EDITORIAL: Making workplaces elder-friendly

Speaking at a job fair for middle-aged and elderly people at the Taipei Flora Expo Park, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Taiwan is set to become a super-aged society soon and more older people should return to the workforce to make up for labor shortages, unless more immigrants are allowed to locate here or the government can encourage young people to get married and have children.

For the short term, people should drop the idea of retiring at the age of 65, he said on Nov. 14.

Moreover, given the mandatory retirement age of 65, it would be a challenge for the nation to support its elderly people, as Taiwanese have an average life expectancy of about 85, he said, adding: “How can the nation support you for 20 years, with you not working?”

Although Ko’s remarks were not music to most people’s ears, they sound reasonable. He is talking about a society where people live longer, have better health than their grandparents and are able to work into old age.

Some human resource specialists have said that continuing to work can give people a better income than most pensions, and the term “retirement” might one day be phased out.

Taiwan’s population continues to age and the National Development Council in August said that the nation is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025, when people aged 65 or older are to make up about 20 percent of the total population.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data in September showed that the labor participation rate among people aged 60 to 64 was 37.9 percent, while that of people aged 65 and up was 8.89 percent, much lower than in some neighboring countries, such as South Korea’s 31.5 percent, Singapore’s 26.8 percent, Japan’s 23.5 percent and Hong Kong’s 11 percent.

Helping older people find jobs would benefit the government, enterprises and young people, as it can reduce the government’s labor insurance burden, give employers some relief from the burden of employee insurance premiums and decrease the cost of supporting the elderly for younger people.

That is why the Ministry of Labor in 2014 established the Senior Workforce Development Service Center to help people find jobs, several city and county governments hold job fairs, and the legislature in November last year passed the Act to Promote the Employment of Middle-aged and Senior Workers (中高齡及高齡者就業促進法).

However, the relatively low labor participation rate among senior citizens reflects several factors, including a reluctance to seek employment, the unwillingness of companies to hire them, unfriendly workplaces and insufficient efforts by the government to help in retraining and to educate employers about creating a healthy employment environment for middle-aged and senior citizens.

However, perhaps the most fundamental problem is the negative stereotypes of elderly people that hinder them investing their energy, technical skills and experience in the workforce again.

The global population is aging. Thanks to the high quality of Taiwan’s medical care system, elderly people can remain healthy and maintain their vitality.

Amid an aging population and a declining birthrate, dealing with the labor shortage has become a national security issue and it should be high on the government’s agenda. Encouraging people to delay retirement is one way to address the labor shortage, while encouraging senior citizens’ participation in the labor market is another.

By making good use of this part of a graying workforce, supported by a friendlier working environment and the establishment of more support measures, elderly people will not become a social burden, but instead continue contributing to the economy and the nation.