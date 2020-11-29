KMT’s dubious intentions
Media have reported that due to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators blocking Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) report at the legislature, the ongoing legislative session has been paralyzed a dozen times.
Instead of performing his duties at the Legislative Yuan, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) staged a protest outside the Presidential Office Building.
On the eve of this year’s “Autumn Struggle” street demonstration on Sunday last week, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) proposed a debate with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over her administration’s decision to allow the import of US pork containing residues of ractopamine.
Chiang’s proposal was rather odd: He and his colleagues can question the policy at the Legislative Yuan, and they can demand clear labeling of the meat products by proposing legislation mandating it.
Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers would never dare block complementary measures to the legislation.
If the legislature does not propose complimentary measures, the government will on Jan. 1 lift the ban on the import of US pork containing ractopamine in accordance with the issued administrative order.
KMT lawmakers act like salary thieves as they neglect to perform their duties, making people wonder what exactly Chiang’s political intentions are.
Are they simply ignoring their duties while continuing to receive their paychecks, or are they using this as an opportunity to carry out a political struggle to increase the KMT’s media exposure?
Chen Hung-meng
Kaohsiung
I think it is fair to say there is a widespread sigh of relief among many Americans — particularly those of us focused on foreign policy — that the chaotic and unpredictable Trump years will soon be over. Mr. Trump brought little real knowledge or experience to his foreign policy, and it showed. He also — in my humble opinion — did not err on the side of expertise in his choice of top foreign policy officials. Nor was he particularly open to listening to advice. All in all a poor set of traits for overseeing the complex foreign policy
After more than eight years of talks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed on Nov. 15, combining the individual free-trade agreements signed between ASEAN member states on the one hand, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on the other. Under the leadership of ASEAN and China, most observers did not expect the RCEP to provide a high degree of openness, and the announced agreement lives up to these expectations, containing few surprises. All products covered by the RCEP tariff reductions are agricultural and industrial products, but reductions of agricultural product tariffs are very limited, for example covering
While the nation grapples with its falling birthrate, it is also imperative to address how parents are raising their children. The phenomenon of “dinosaur parents” — who lash out at teachers, store staff or people on the street when confronted about their children misbehaving — has been an issue for a while, but there seems to be an uncomfortably high number of incidents making the news lately. On Saturday, a preschool teacher on an online forum wrote about a mother who often visited the school and screamed at the staff for various reasons — including her child being late to school
On Nov. 14, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) commented on the nation’s low birthrate, claiming that young people would surely have children if only they married first, and that the low marriage rate among young people is the cause of the rapid aging of Taiwan’s society. The Taipei City Government therefore proposed to offer subsidies to couples willing to marry. Ko’s comment stirred up a great deal of protest. As a sociology student, I would like to remind the mayor that his remarks not only decontextualized the population aging issue, but also oversimplified the low birthrate problem. First, a look at systemic