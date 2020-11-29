[ LETTER ]

KMT’s dubious intentions

Media have reported that due to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators blocking Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) report at the legislature, the ongoing legislative session has been paralyzed a dozen times.

Instead of performing his duties at the Legislative Yuan, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) staged a protest outside the Presidential Office Building.

On the eve of this year’s “Autumn Struggle” street demonstration on Sunday last week, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) proposed a debate with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over her administration’s decision to allow the import of US pork containing residues of ractopamine.

Chiang’s proposal was rather odd: He and his colleagues can question the policy at the Legislative Yuan, and they can demand clear labeling of the meat products by proposing legislation mandating it.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers would never dare block complementary measures to the legislation.

If the legislature does not propose complimentary measures, the government will on Jan. 1 lift the ban on the import of US pork containing ractopamine in accordance with the issued administrative order.

KMT lawmakers act like salary thieves as they neglect to perform their duties, making people wonder what exactly Chiang’s political intentions are.

Are they simply ignoring their duties while continuing to receive their paychecks, or are they using this as an opportunity to carry out a political struggle to increase the KMT’s media exposure?

Chen Hung-meng

Kaohsiung