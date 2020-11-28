Former Australian leaders unite to curb power of Murdoch empire

Former political rivals are to testify in an inquiry into the mogul’s dealings in the nation, which has the highest media monopolization of any democracy

In high public office, both men lived and died at the word of the world’s most influential media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, but now two former Australian prime ministers are at the vanguard of a campaign to redress the balance of power.

It is a movement that Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull, the respective former Labor and Liberal leaders of Australia, hope will go on to undermine all of Murdoch’s international enterprises.

The two former leaders were once rivals, but are to appear as joint star witnesses at an Australian parliamentary inquiry into Murdoch’s dominance of the Australian political debate.

Both are to argue that News Corp Australia has become the propaganda arm of the right-wing Liberal government.

Some have hailed the inquiry as the beginning of a worldwide calling-to-account for the 89-year-old Murdoch, the Australian-born powerbroker who has also shaped British politics for the past 40 years, with his stable of right-leaning newspaper titles, and who has until recently promoted and supported US President Donald Trump’s administration through his US television channel, Fox News.

UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

“This could be an uncomfortable moment for Murdoch,” veteran Australian investigative reporter and broadcaster David Hardaker said.

“We have two ex-prime ministers working together, and that hasn’t happened before. This is already leading to a senate inquiry that could be something similar to the Leveson inquiry in Britain,” he said, referring to the inquiry in to the press led by Brian Leveson, who at the time was lord justice of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales.

“Rudd wanted a royal commission, but that was never going to happen because the government would have to approve it and there is a kind of revolving door between Murdoch’s businesses and the Australian government at the moment, with media advisers and consultants going in and out,” Hardaker said.

For Hardaker, the crucial element is the mobilization of tech industry leaders, already poised to invest in green energy and infrastructure.

“That is the locus. It is a big power base with lots of money, but it is blocked by the conservatives and by Murdoch’s denial of climate change, despite his recent apparent acceptance that it actually exists,” he said.

TIPPING POINT

This summer, James Murdoch, one of Rupert’s two sons, resigned from the board of News Corp citing “disagreements” over editorial content, several months after he had criticized the company’s coverage of the Australian bushfires.

“The campaign on climate denial is just staggering and has done enormous damage to the world, to the global need to address global warming,” Turnbull said in an appearance on ABC, which went viral. “I mean, it is so horrifically biased and such propaganda that Rupert’s own son James can’t stomach it.”

Rudd and Turnbull were targeted by the Murdoch press when in power, and maintain that they were unable to respond due to his near-monopoly of print media.

Australia was ranked third in the world for media concentration in 2011, behind only the state-owned media of China and Egypt.

Murdoch owns a major newspaper in each state, except for Western Australia. Queensland is dominated by one major Murdoch title, the Courier Mail.

“This is a one-newspaper state, not just a one-newspaper town, and anyone who thinks that’s fair in terms of every side of politics having a fair go has got rocks in their head,” Rudd said.

NATIONAL DOMINANCE

The flagship of the operation is a national broadsheet, the Australian, which has in recent years moved further to the right and is hostile toward measures to combat the climate crisis.

Turnbull says that News Corp acts like a political party, working closely with right-wing politicians to influence policy and elections.

Murdoch also owns Sky News Australia, a right-wing channel modeled on Fox News, and a host of local and regional papers and Web sites.

Although the company was forced to close dozens of its smaller newspapers this year, it has adopted a digital-first strategy, opening new local news Web sites and growing its digital subscriptions base to 613,300 from 493,200 last year.

As a result, some anti-Murdoch commentators are not convinced that attacks from two political grandees will even dent the overwhelming financial interests of the Murdoch empire in Australia, let alone anywhere else.

“In the same way the Leveson inquiry publicly discomfited and briefly broke News Corp’s momentum, the senate inquiry will have some passing impact, but nothing enduring or substantial,” said Australian journalist and writer Chris Wallace, author of How to Win an Election.

Last month, Rudd launched a petition for a royal commission into the need for a strong, diverse media, dubbing Murdoch “an arrogant cancer on our democracy.”

The petition was signed by more than 500,000 people, including Turnbull, who has condemned the Murdoch print monopoly.

Wallace believes that Rudd and Turnbull are attempting to exact an expensive revenge for “the Murdoch media’s blatant politicking.”

“They have nothing to lose now they’re out of active politics, so it’s square-up time,” Wallace said. “The petition is their tool to give the Murdochs a taste of their own medicine. There’s personal motivation in it, of course, but anyone who has ever been bullied by a Murdoch media outlet — and that’s a lot of people — is enjoying it tremendously.”