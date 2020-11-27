The US’ fifth column

The undermining of core democratic principles by US Republican leaders and Fox News only supports authoritarian states saying that such principles are hypocritical and hollow

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the 1970s was a product of the Cold War standoff between the democratic West and the communist Soviet bloc. The body’s name accurately described its role.

As the Soviet empire crumbled, the OSCE turned to nurturing countries’ transition to democracy, including by helping them run free and fair elections.

The world paid close attention to the verdict of OSCE observation missions on elections held in countries such as Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan, but few back then took much notice of the conduct of presidential elections in the US — the “land of the free.”

Some might have been somewhat troubled by the main US parties’ widespread electoral gerrymandering, more recent US Republican efforts to suppress the vote in communities of color, and the relentlessly partisan political reporting of some local and national media.

However, overall, the handling of US elections gave little cause for concern. Voters chose presidents fairly, although curiously through a US Electoral College that reflected the country’s history, but sometimes denied victory to the winner of the popular vote.

This year’s US presidential election took place amid high political tension and a COVID-19 pandemic, but the OSCE’s verdict was clear: The vote was “competitive and well managed.”

Other independent foreign observers — as well as Republican state officials who organized and administered some of the voting and counting — said the same.

However, there was a large orange fly in the ointment in the form of US President Donald Trump. The OSCE denounced “baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president,” which “harm public trust in democratic institutions.”

No one should have been surprised at Trump’s refusal to concede to US president-elect Joe Biden, which delayed by weeks the start of the transition to the new administration.

While daily US deaths from COVID-19 surged toward a new peak, Trump sulked, writing on Twitter claims that he had made before election day that he could lose only if the US Democrats cheated.

In saying that his loss — by about 6 million votes — must be a fraud, Trump has been behaving just as he did when he was an expensively failing businessman. Every collapsed deal — every dispute with a bank that had foolishly lent him money — spawned a specious legal challenge. Trump could never admit that he had lost. In 2016, USA Today reported that Trump and his businesses had been involved in at least 3,500 legal cases over the previous 30 years.

However, Trump’s mendacious claims of electoral fraud not only further demean him, but also damage the US’ global image and the cause of liberal democracy everywhere.

Authoritarian states such as Russia and China have argued for years that core liberal-democratic principles — including the rule of law, an independent judiciary, civil society, freedom of expression and the separation of powers — are hypocritical and hollow.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, rigging elections and imprisoning opponents (or conniving to eliminate them) are second nature. He rules by the old KGB playbook and has created a society in which — to borrow the title of a book by Soviet-born British journalist, author and TV producer Peter Pomerantsev — “nothing is true and everything is possible.”

VALUES ASSAULTED

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has encouraged an assault on what the Chinese Communist Party derides as Western values. His regime has regularly broken the letter and spirit of international agreements, most notably by crushing Hong Kong’s fledgling democracy in an attempt to turn the once-free territory into a carbon copy of Xi’s own police surveillance state.

Open societies have to stand up for the principles that their institutions embody.

Confucius said that leaders’ moral qualities matter more than institutions, but history surely vindicates the importance of both. Corrupt, cowardly and venal leaders often destroy the institutional foundations of their countries’ systems of governance.

Although Trump has done Putin’s and Xi’s destructive work for them, he could not have managed it without the collaboration of other Republican leaders, especially in the US Senate. They know how dangerous Trump’s post-election behavior has been, but, fearing him and his most virulent supporters, they have given their principles a long holiday.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who in 2016 described Trump as a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot,” recently lobbied Republican secretaries of state in Georgia and Arizona to see whether they could disqualify any votes cast in Democratic areas.

The commander of this fifth column is US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. His primary concern is to hold on to his job by ensuring that the Republicans retain control of the Senate following two runoff elections in Georgia in early January.

As a result, McConnell does not want to do anything that might deter Trump supporters in Georgia from turning out to vote.

McConnell does not seem to believe in partnership and accommodation. During former US president Barack Obama’s administration, he blocked much of the Democratic president’s agenda, just for the sake of blocking it.

Consensus is an alien concept to McConnell. He is, quite simply, bad for democracy, and his behavior sabotages the case for it around the world.

The enablers of all this wanton destruction are the media who parrot and broadcast Trump’s agenda. Fox News has been the principal Trump megaphone, although even it seems to have gotten cold feet about continuing to resemble media outlets in authoritarian countries.

This assertion of independence — which, admittedly, amounts to no more than acknowledging the fairness and outcome of the election — has naturally annoyed its usual star in the White House.

The founder and owner of Fox News is Rupert Murdoch. In Australia, former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has launched a record-breaking online petition calling for a formal inquiry into Murdoch’s near-monopoly control of the country’s print media.

It is not difficult to understand why more than half a million people signed it.

Nor is it difficult to understand why, despite Trump’s defeat, the US’ authoritarian rivals are probably satisfied with the outcome. By undermining liberal democracy in the US, Republican leaders and the party’s media allies are giving them a big helping hand.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a former EU commissioner for external affairs, is chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Copyright: Project Syndicate