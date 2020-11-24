A missed opportunity to improve standards

By Wei Jia-yu 魏嘉瑀





The National Communications Commission (NCC) last week unanimously rejected CTi News’ license renewal application, in a decision that should be a milestone in Taiwan’s journalistic history, as it provides an opportunity for the commission to establish standards for journalistic ethics and editorial autonomy in news media.

The commissioners’ decision was based on CTi News’ repeated breaches of media regulations; its malfunctioning internal control mechanisms; the severe interference of its largest shareholder, Want Want China Times Media Group founder Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明); and its inability to show that it could improve.

CTi News has been fined NT$11.53 million (US$400,306 at the current exchange rate) for 25 breaches of media regulations since its license renewal in 2014.

Complaints regarding its content increased from 72 in 2017 — less than 5 percent of all complaints the NCC received that year — to 962 last year, or about 31 percent of all complaints.

These factors demonstrate CTi News’ lack of journalistic expertise, as well as its broken internal controls and self-discipline mechanisms, the commission said.

Furthermore, based on evidence presented at an administrative hearing on Oct. 26 and a meeting between commissioners and CTi News on Nov. 4, Tsai had intervened in the news production process directly and indirectly.

In 2018, the full-time post of managing director in the news department was left unfilled for five months before Tsai’s special assistant, Chiu Chia-yu (邱佳瑜), was appointed, a move that breached the channel’s independent convention.

The management did not object to Tsai’s decision to interfere in the news department, which again confirmed that it lacked proper internal controls.

Although the channel’s management made eight commitments during the license renewal process, CTi News did not specify how it would prevent improper intervention by its largest shareholder.

There were also no internal controls that allowed for the questioning or examination of such practices.

The Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) gives the commission the authority to reject a channel’s license renewal application and the commission provided sufficient reasons for not renewing CTi News’ license.

Some have said that the commission should have renewed the license, while urging CTi News to improve its internal controls.

However, when CTi News renewed its license in 2014 under then-president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, six advisory members of the commission voted against the renewal, while five voted for it.

CTi News had the opportunity to reform then, but it did not. Therefore, the commission’s decision not to grant the license renewal is reasonable.

The problems that led to CTi News’ failed bid to renew its license are ubiquitous in Taiwan’s news industry.

Viewers often criticize the poor quality of the nation’s news, including the excessive use of dashcam and closed-circuit television footage and unverified information from the Internet.

Owners’ gross interference in news content also encourages divisions in society.

The CTi News case provided a chance for the NCC to establish a standard for the license renewal process, but it did not seize the opportunity.

CTi TV said the NCC decision was “political persecution,” and that “under the NCC’s current standards, every news station in Taiwan should be shut down.”

To eliminate any perception of political persecution, the NCC should quickly establish a model for license renewal evaluations.

Wei Jia-yu is a postgraduate student who holds a master’s degree from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.