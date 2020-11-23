On Nov. 14, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) commented on the nation’s low birthrate, claiming that young people would surely have children if only they married first, and that the low marriage rate among young people is the cause of the rapid aging of Taiwan’s society. The Taipei City Government therefore proposed to offer subsidies to couples willing to marry.
Ko’s comment stirred up a great deal of protest. As a sociology student, I would like to remind the mayor that his remarks not only decontextualized the population aging issue, but also oversimplified the low birthrate problem.
First, a look at systemic factors shows that the government often treats women’s responsibility for raising children as a public good and excludes it from the social welfare system. Take the national pension system as an example: It often emphasizes working outside the home over domestic labor and its social and economic contributions.
In other words, the social welfare system is by design restricted to individual work performance while taking for granted the domestic labor that sustains the generations at work. For those who give up their jobs to raise children, the system is unfair.
In past agricultural societies, families without children could face economic and care risks as family members aged. However, the national pension program has almost replaced the concept of parents raising children as insurance for their later years, because the program has largely reduced the economic risks for couples without children.
As people become increasingly aware of gender issues, many educated women appear to favor this situation, as they start to move away from the gender stereotypes of traditional societies that dictate that women should stay at home and raise children. Many women no longer look at producing offspring as an obligation and are instead seeking self-realization.
Influenced by these factors, it is clearly a beneficial alternative for a rational person to choose not to have children, and instead start working to pursue economic security.
Therefore, it is not difficult to understand why many young people choose not to marry or to marry without having children, and the reason for this is the imbalance of the burden between families with kids and families without kids.
The real solution to the aging society problem is for the government to take the initiative to reconstruct the relationship-based childcare system and make it a collective responsibility and obligation.
The authorities should also institutionalize childcare and make it a public service, thus overturning the childcare imbalances between the sexes to reverse the low birthrate and address the population aging issue from the root.
While Ko attempts to solve the low birthrate issue by encouraging young people to marry, he clearly does not touch on the core of the problem and arrogantly overlooks the environmental factors that are integral to this social issue.
As a potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election, if Ko does not even have the most basic understanding of the issue, he should know his place and quit politics when his current term ends to avoid bringing disaster to the nation and its people.
Su Chun-yu is a student in National Sun Yat-sen University’s Department of Sociology.
Translated by Eddy Chang
In a recent interview with commentator Hugh Hewitt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dropped a bomb. It was simple, direct and succinct, and it was one that has been long overdue. When Hewitt asked him about Taiwan, Pompeo wasted no words. He stressed how important it is “to get the language right.” Then, with no further comment, he went on to say: “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” In that one brief statement, Pompeo blew the US’ longstanding, official, 75-year-old “undecided” position on Taiwan out of the water and definitely put the US on a new track. There was more. In doing
As expected, the US presidential election had several similarities to Taiwan’s presidential election in 2000. My prediction has unfortunately come true. On Nov. 3, I published an op-ed titled “The US presidential election is a historical turning point” in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), reminding readers that the election in many ways would turn out to be very similar to Taiwan’s presidential election in 2000. In 2000, the attraction of the huge Chinese market resulted in Taiwan’s first transition of government power, with the administration of then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) adopting an “active opening, effective management” policy. Today,
US President Donald Trump enjoys widespread support in Taiwan, because it is difficult to imagine any other US president pressuring Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) as directly and effectively as Trump has. For the same reason, Hong Kongers would also have liked Trump to stay in office for a second term. What about Chinese? Interestingly, Chinese liberal intellectuals and the “red second generation” — the offspring of Chinese Communist Party leaders — are united in their support for Trump. The difference between them is that liberals are worried about Xi obstructing China’s path to democracy, whereas the “red second generation” resent
Taiwanese diplomats undergo a flurry of examinations and training before beginning their work. According to the Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs’ missions and functions statement, new staff participate in an intense period of foreign language and Republic of China policy training to enhance their interpretation skills for negotiations. While training these hard skills is necessary, it is not sufficient. The art of diplomacy is multifaceted, liquid and complex. For this reason, Taiwan should include within its diplomatic training a focus on three key diplomatic soft skills: cross-cultural competence rooted in knowledge of local history and custom; respect for decorum under pressure;