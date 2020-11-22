Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is “orders of magnitude” below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the planet to use modern, green energy by 2030, researchers said on Thursday.
An estimated US$41 billion is required each year to supply electric power to all homes worldwide, but in 2018, only roughly a third of that, US$16 billion, was committed for this purpose in 20 key developing countries, an annual tracking report said.
Fossil fuels accounted for the largest share of electricity finance allocations — for the first time in at least six years.
Illustration: June Hsu
The trend was driven mainly by grid-connected coal and gas projects in Bangladesh, the researchers said, calling for an end to backing for carbon-heavy power plants.
Finance for clean cooking to replace harmful energy sources such as kerosene and charcoal in 2018 tripled to US$131 million — but is still just a fraction of the estimated annual US$4.5 billion needed for universal access by 2030, they said.
Donor governments and development banks provided less than half of financing for electrification, with the rest coming from private investors. For cooking, public money accounted for 60 percent.
“As we deal with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, and the ever-growing impacts of climate change, the need for modern, sustainable energy access has never been more important,” Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) chief executive officer Damilola Ogunbiyi said.
“Yet [the report] shows a chronic lack of investment in electricity and clean cooking for those that need it most,” said Ogunbiyi, who also cochairs UN-Energy.
In Chad, 88 percent of people have no access to electricity, but researchers did not find even US$1 of financing for power in the poor Central African country in 2018, said Olivia Coldrey, technical lead for energy finance of SEforALL, an international body that coproduced the research.
Today, an estimated 789 million people still live without affordable, reliable electricity sources, mainly in Africa and Asia, while about 2.8 billion use dirty cooking methods.
The report showed that financing for grid-connected renewable energy declined for the first time since 2013, while the share of investment in mini-grids and off-grid solutions — often solar — was less than 1.5 percent of the total for electricity in 2018.
SEforALL said that low investment in locally produced electricity was especially worrisome in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is vital both for powering rural healthcare and to deliver planned vaccines, which must be kept at very cold temperatures.
In a statement, SEforALL said that the latest data suggested that “the world will be delayed by decades” in meeting its 2030 goal for universal access to sustainable energy sources.
Researchers said that the increased funding for fossil fuel projects — about 40 percent of it provided by China — contradicted global efforts to tackle climate change.
A move back to dirty energy in the push to boost economies slammed by the pandemic is a risk, the report said.
The researchers cited India, which — despite rapid progress toward universal electrification driven by an ambitious green energy policy — has started auctioning more than 40 state-owned coal mines in response to COVID-19.
“We must prevent these types of policy reversals if we are to realize a long-term, green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery after COVID-19,” the report added.
Barbara Buchner, global managing director of the Climate Policy Initiative, a think tank that partnered on the research, said that governments should put their stimulus spending into clean energy and end support for fossil fuels, including subsidies.
“What we really need ... is to build our economies forward in a more sustainable way,” she said.
Buchner called for policies to support small and medium-sized local companies selling home solar systems or clean-cooking stoves, as well as financial innovation to reduce the risks for larger private investors coming into these markets.
Renat Heuberger, chief executive of sustainability company South Pole — which produced a complementary report showing delays in paying out nearly 60 percent of funds committed for energy access from 2002 to 2018 — said that financing models were not well suited to realities on the ground.
Renewable energy deals in countries like Nigeria or India have been held up or failed because of weak institutions, unfavorable feed-in tariffs and insufficient knowledge among local banks more used to backing fossil fuel projects, Heuberger said.
Energy access specialists have also expressed concern about the negative impact of economic lockdowns and resulting recessions on off-grid power companies in Africa and Asia.
Data from trade association GOGLA show that sales of off-grid solar products fell sharply in the first half of this year, as the pandemic hit trade and incomes in developing nations.
However, the sector, which grew at an annual rate of 10 percent in the previous three years, last week got a boost when the Green Climate Fund approved a US$30 million investment to support off-grid energy firms during the pandemic.
Starting next year, the Energy Access Relief Facility aims to offer US$100 million in loans to help about 90 companies ride out the COVID-19 crisis.
Leslie Labruto, global head of energy at Acumen, a nonprofit organization that helped develop the fund, said that the impact of the pandemic, while severe, had seen customers continue to prioritize payments for solar energy services even though new sales stalled.
Relief loans could shore up companies to start growing again in 2021, once COVID-19 restrictions ease and sales pick up, Labruto said.
“I am hoping we can make up ground in 2021 and beyond [for] energy access to reach its full potential, which is to see rural thriving economies and power in every home,” she said.
“Taiwan has not been a part of China, and that was recognized with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policies that the United States has adhered to now for three and a half decades, and done so under both administrations.” Now, I am quite certain Secretary of State Pompeo did NOT make that statement last Thursday (November 12) out of the blue. He was not “winging it.” Indeed, it seems the Secretary had prompted the interviewer, his old friend Hugh Hewitt, to ask about “crazy talk among the most radical elements of the CCP [Chinese Communist
In a recent interview with commentator Hugh Hewitt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dropped a bomb. It was simple, direct and succinct, and it was one that has been long overdue. When Hewitt asked him about Taiwan, Pompeo wasted no words. He stressed how important it is “to get the language right.” Then, with no further comment, he went on to say: “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” In that one brief statement, Pompeo blew the US’ longstanding, official, 75-year-old “undecided” position on Taiwan out of the water and definitely put the US on a new track. There was more. In doing
As expected, the US presidential election had several similarities to Taiwan’s presidential election in 2000. My prediction has unfortunately come true. On Nov. 3, I published an op-ed titled “The US presidential election is a historical turning point” in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), reminding readers that the election in many ways would turn out to be very similar to Taiwan’s presidential election in 2000. In 2000, the attraction of the huge Chinese market resulted in Taiwan’s first transition of government power, with the administration of then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) adopting an “active opening, effective management” policy. Today,
US President Donald Trump enjoys widespread support in Taiwan, because it is difficult to imagine any other US president pressuring Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) as directly and effectively as Trump has. For the same reason, Hong Kongers would also have liked Trump to stay in office for a second term. What about Chinese? Interestingly, Chinese liberal intellectuals and the “red second generation” — the offspring of Chinese Communist Party leaders — are united in their support for Trump. The difference between them is that liberals are worried about Xi obstructing China’s path to democracy, whereas the “red second generation” resent